What are the latest developments with David Brooks at Bournemouth as Crystal Palace eye deal?

Bournemouth are anticipating a busy end to the transfer window, with Scott Parker looking to strengthen his squad.

Whilst there will be a lot of excitement about who will come in, another priority for the Cherries will be to keep hold of the key men in the group.

And, one man who falls into that category is David Brooks. It has been suggested that Crystal Palace want to sign the Welsh international, as Patrick Vieira looks to increase his attacking options at Selhurst Park.

You would imagine the chance to move back to the Premier League would appeal to the 24-year-old and he has shown over the years that he has the talent to thrive in the top-flight.

However, it does appear that a move this summer is unlikely. The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has confirmed that Bournemouth are not entertaining offers for the player, having made it clear to potential suitors that they don’t want to cash in.

With serious doubts over Arnaut Danjuma’s future, losing Brooks as well would be a bitter blow and leave the team lacking the star quality that they will need moving forward.

Of course, these things can change quickly in football and money can talk. But, the Cherries will know that winning promotion would be huge for the club financially, so they will weigh that up with the prospect of losing Brooks.

From the perspective of the player, he seems to be enjoying his time on the south coast and he has featured in all three games for Parker’s side this season, scoring three goals.

Therefore, it seems Brooks will be staying at the Vitality Stadium unless a ridiculous offer comes in, as he looks to star as the side push for promotion.

