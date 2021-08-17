What are the latest developments with Dan Jebbison at Sheffield United amid Sunderland transfer talk?

In their pursuit of a backup striker to Ross Stewart, Sunderland have identified Sheffield United youngster Dan Jebbison, the 18-year-old is available for loan.

The Blades seem keen to allow Jebbison to leave and gain some experience at League One level however the main barrier for the deal, seems to be a difference in the valuation of a loan fee between the two clubs.

ChronicleLive reported in the last few days that Slavisa Jokanovic’s men could be asking for up to £1million to take him on loan, a figure that seems mind-blowing and quite unprecedented in the third tier.

It is certainly not in the Blades’ best interests to price the youngster out of a temporary move to a club fighting for League One promotion, however it could be a negotiation tactic with the club aware that the Black Cats are yet to spend big in this transfer window.

Alan Nixon confirmed this morning that the gap in valuation of the loan fee still seems a large obstacle preventing this deal.

Jebbison spent the first half of last season on loan at Chorley in the National League North but the defining moment of his career so far came in providing some much needed optimism for Blades supporters when he scored the winner against Everton at Goodison Park last May, finishing the season with three consecutive Premier League starts.

Doncaster Rovers, Burton Albion and Belgian side Beerschot have been previously linked with the 18-year-old however neither would be expected to fork out £1million for his services for just one season. There must be a middle ground somewhere for the Black Cats to strike with United, it would seem Wearside is their preferred destination for the precocious talent.

