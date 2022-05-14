What are the latest developments with Charlton Athletic’s manager search?

A new manager appointment at Charlton Athletic does not appear imminent just yet with the club looking to replace Johnnie Jackson ahead of the 2022/23 League One season.

Matt Taylor is the latest name to emerge, rising to become the favourite with the bookmakers, after winning promotion from League Two with Exeter City this season.

The South London Press confirmed earlier this week that the former Addicks centre back is one person being considered for the vacant role, but nothing concrete about an announcement has come to light.

Neil Lennon is in the mix and Mark Warburton is still flirting towards the top end, but it does not seem like any appointment is close and some candidates may well be deterred by the fact that Thomas Sandgaard and his son, Martin, both with no previous football experience, are set to have are bigger say than anyone on transfers this summer.

The retained list threw up some areas that need addressing this summer, wide areas in particular, and therefore a manager with good contacts in the game could help the recruitment process due to the lack of experience in the current department.

The aim for the Addicks when playing in League One will always be promotion, however without a manager at this stage, another campaign of mediocrity and relegation nerves in the bottom half of the table seems more realistic.

There is a core of players in the squad who are capable of pushing for promotion next season, although their potential will not be unlocked if the club do not get the next managerial appointment spot on.