What are the latest developments with Blackburn Rovers’ manager search?

For the first time in over five years, Blackburn Rovers find themselves looking for a new manager.

After several claims from Tony Mowbray that he would leave the club at the end of this season when his contract expired, that news was officially confirmed by Blackburn earlier this week.

As a result, Rovers now find themselves searching for a replacement for their long serving boss, and the pressure may be on them to get that done quickly, with the 2022/23 campaign set to start earlier than usual.

Can you get 24/24 on this Blackburn Rovers quiz?

1 of 24 In what year were Blackburn formed? 1875 1877 1879 1881

However, it seems that the club will not be rushing into any appointments this summer, of which their may be more than one.

According to the latest reports from The Lancashire Telegraph, the club have received over a large number of applications for the managerial role, with the club yet to draw up a shortlist.

Chief Executive Steve Waggott is expected to lead the search for a new boss, with any candidates to be ratified by owners Venkys before being interviewed for the role, after which a decision will be made.

Meanwhile, it is thought that the club will also look to bring in a sporting director, a role not currently occupied at Ewood Park, to work alongisde the new manager.

It is also understood that the club are looking for an appointment that will build on the work done by Mowbray in the long term, with a focus on player development.

But despite that, there are still a number of names being linked with the Ewood Park dugout.

Recent reports from Football Insider have claimed that former Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal is a leading contender for the role, while Daniel Farke, Chris Hughton and current Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth have also been linked.

Elsewhere, Blackburn, along with QPR and their local rivals Burnley, are apparently taking an interest in John Herdman, following his work in guiding Canada to this year’s World Cup.

With all that in mind, it seems that the process that is still to be completed, and the number of names in the frame, means it could still be some time until we know just which manager will be taking over from Mowbray at Ewood Park.