What are the latest developments with Barnsley’s manager search?

Barnsley are preparing for life in League One next season following their relegation from the Championship.

It has been a significant fall from grace over the last 12 months for the Tykes having earned a play-off place last season.

Poya Asbaghi joined the club midway through the campaign but was unable to steer the team away from the drop.

The 36-year old parted ways with the club once their relegation was confirmed, leaving Martin Devaney in charge in a caretaker role for the final games of the season.

Ex-Barnsley player Neil Warnock has claimed he could take over the team despite announcing his retirement from football earlier this year.

However, the 73-year old expressed doubts over his suitability to the role and that he has not been contacted over a potential role with his former club.

A former Barnsley manager in Lee Johnson is also available on the market, having left his post as Sunderland boss at the turn of the year.

But it remains to be seen if either party has any interest in a move.

According to Alex Nixon, via Patreon, Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink has been linked with the vacant role at Barnsley.

The current Burton Albion boss has been in charge at the Pirelli Stadium since 2021 and has brought the team to a 16th place finish in the third division this season.

The likes of Mick McCarthy could be in the running for the managerial role at Oakwell, with the 63-year old currently out of football management, and among the favourites for the job in the odds stakes.

Gareth Ainsworth, Michael Duff, Jonathan Woodgate and Daniel Stendel’s names have also been suggested by the bookies.