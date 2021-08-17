What are the latest developments with Amad Diallo at Man Utd as Sheffield Utd plot transfer?

Liverpool defender Ben Davies became the first signing of Slavisa Jokanovic’s Sheffield United tenure yesterday and it seems the Yorkshire club are eyeing up a Manchester United player as the second.

According to talkSPORT, the Blades want to take 19-year-old winger Amad Diallo on loan for the 2021/22 campaign as they look to bolster Jokanovic’s forward options.

The Ivory Coast international joined Man United last January in a £37 million deal but opportunities are likely to be hard to come by this term, with Jesse Lingard back and Jadon Sancho joining from Borussia Dortmund.

It is understood that Diallo has been told he can go out on loan this term but the Bramall Lane outfit are not his only option, with transfer insider Fabrizio Romano indicating that Crystal Palace and FC Basel are both keen alongside a number of other Premier League and Bundesliga sides.

The Sheffield Star has reported that the Blades have been keen on Diallo for some time now and with a lack of options on the wing in Jokanovic’s squad, he is now a target as he looks for regular football away from Old Trafford.

There may be significant competition for the teenager but it is said that Sheffield United will hope to use the relationship they developed with the Manchester club during Dean Henderson’s successful loan spells to their advantage in the race for a deal.

Man United and Ole Gunnar Solskjær have to be happy with how the England goalkeeper’s developed at Bramall Lane and that will surely give them faith that Diallo, a player they’ve already invested a lot of money in and clearly have high hopes for, would be well managed there.

The 19-year-old has just 11 senior appearances to his name, so you’d imagine the Red Devils will be very selective as they look to send him out on loan for the first time in his career.

Romano has revealed that a decision is yet to be made but we should find out in the next few weeks whether they feel the Blades is the right place for him to go.