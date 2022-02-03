What are the latest developments in Sunderland’s search to replace Lee Johnson?

Sunderland are on the lookout for yet another new manager following the departure of Lee Johnson from the Stadium of Light this past weekend.

Johnson became the third person since the Black Cats have been in League One to lose their job – despite seeing his side sit third in the table.

A humiliation 6-0 defeat though was the final straw for owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, who dispensed of the services of the 40-year-old after nearly 14 months in charge.

After navigating what was a hectic deadline day on Wearside, the French tycoon will now oversee the appointment of Johnson’s replacement – but who is that going to be?

The start of the week saw the likes of Neil Lennon, Paul Cook and Grant McCann linked to the vacancy according to the Northern Echo, with the recently departed ex-Hull manager McCann being one of a number of candidates to be lined-up for talks, per Alan Nixon.

There now though seems to be a unanimous front-runner in the form of ex-manager Roy Keane, who could be about to return for a second stint.

The former Republic of Ireland international guided Sunderland back to the Premier League in 2007 after arriving when they were in the relegation zone of the Championship that very season, but he hasn’t held a leading role since 2011 after departing Ipswich Town.

Having merely been an assistant and also a pundit since, Keane looks set to be handed the opportunity to take the Black Cats forward if the latest update is to be believed.

Per Craig Hope of the Daily Mail, Keane is set for a ‘face-to-face’ interview with the club hierarchy after expressing an interest in the vacancy and should the talks go smoothly then he’s set to be handed the opportunity to try and win another promotion with the club.

It’s the clearest sign yet that Keane is set for a return to management after 11 years away and we could just be days away from a return to the dugout for the 50-year-old.