‘What are the club doing?’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to fresh player talks

According to Derbyshire Live, Tom Huddlestone has been offered a new deal by Derby County with the midfielder’s time at Pride Park set to come to an end at the end of next month.

Phillip Cocu has a number of decisions to make on the futures of some of his players this summer, especially those out of contract, including Huddlestone, Chris Martin and Ikechi Anya.

The Athletic have claimed that Martin has rejected Derby’s first contract offer, which is understood to be a 12-month extension on his current deal based largely on incentives.

Derbyshire Live now claim that Huddlestone has been offered a new deal by Derby County, with the 33-year-old’s future at the club looking to be up in the air.

The length of the offered contract isn’t known, but it is reportedly likely to be similar to the one that has been offered to 31-year-old Martin, and it remains to be seen whether he accepts.

Huddlestone has found regular game time hard to come by under Phillip Cocu this season, having encountered a number of frustrating injury problems.

The experienced midfielder has made only 11 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship this season, with a hamstring injury keeping him out of action for over three months.

Here, we take a look at Derby fans’ reactions to Derbyshire Live’s reveal of Huddlestone being offered a new deal…

Get rid. He didn’t stick around when he was young kid. Waste of a wage, better options, always injured and too slow when fit. — Michael Pratt (@dcfc53) June 5, 2020

Not sure about this — sean igoe (@hutch172) June 5, 2020

Are we just trying to carry dead weight on high wages? First Davies now Huddz? — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) June 5, 2020

Is this just a classic Derby FFP move like they did with Bradley Johnson etc — James Allen PR (@jamesallenpr) June 5, 2020

It’s all happening today ain’t it — 🎙The Ramswriter Podcast🎙 (@ramswriter) June 5, 2020

But Chrissy Martin isn't ok then !!! 🙄😤🤯 — Lauren Hill (@LozzaDCFC) June 5, 2020

I think keeping Tom on reduced terms would be good, however I can't see him playing much with Rooney, Bird, Shinnie, Bielik returning.. — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) June 5, 2020

What are the club doing. This is a great opportunity to reduce the wage bill massively like they have been banging on about doing for a while now. Just bite the bullet and release the high earners whilst we have the chance. — Dan Green (@Lostchamp1) June 5, 2020