It has been something of a turbulent period for Blackburn Rovers since they were taken over by the Venkys back in 2010.

The Indian based company, who made their money in the poultry industry, paid a reported £23million to purchase a 99.9% stake in the Lancashire club early on in the 2010/11 season.

Having narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League on the final day in the first season of the Venkys' ownership, Rovers were unable to repeat that in the following campaign, when their relegation to the Championship was confirmed in May 2012.

Rovers have yet to return to the Premier League since then, and even dropped into League One in May 2017, although they did win an immediate promotion back to the Championship.

While the club continue their pursuit of promotion back to the top-flight of English football, they have had to do that on a lower budget than many of their Championship rivals.

That was particularly prevalent in this summer's transfer window, when the Indian government instructed Venkys to reduce their overseas investment in the club.

But just what has happened to those who sold the club to the Venkys, almost 13 years ago?

Here, in order to help find out, we've taken a look at what has gone on with the Ewood Park club's former owners, The Walker Trust, since they sold Blackburn Rovers back in November 2010.

Who are the Walker Trust?

The Walker Trust are run by the family of the late Jack Walker, the legendary former Blackburn Rovers owner, who bought the club in January 1991.

Under Jack Walker, Rovers won promotion back to the top-flight of English football at the end of the 1991/92 season, securing their place in the first ever Premier League season.

Just three years later, Blackburn would lift the Premier League title outright, sealing a lifelong dream for Walker, a boyhood Rovers fan, in the process.

However, Rovers were then relegated from the top-flight at the end of the 1998/99 season.

When Jack Walker sadly passed away in August 2000, it was the Walker Trust he had formed, led by other members of his family, who would take over as the owners of Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn then won promotion back to the Premier League at the end of the 2000/01 season, where they remained for the rest of the Trust's tenure as owners, even enjoying some impressive cup runs both domestically and in Europe during that period.

What has happened to the Walker Trust since they sold Blackburn Rovers?

Following the sale of Blackburn Rovers to the Venkys, the Walker Trust have not had any further involvement with any other football clubs.

Meanwhile, in 2013, the Walker Trust also sold their 48.1% shareholding in the airline Flybe, which Jack Walker himself had originally bought back in November 1983, when it was known as Jersey European Airlines.

However, the Walkersteel company that Walker originally made his fortune through in the steel industry, is still operating to this day, where it remains based in Blackburn, a fitting connection given Jack Walker's own passion and commitment to the town's football club.