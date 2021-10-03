‘What are Boro thinking?’, ‘Please stay’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Djed Spence’s message

Djed Spence continues to star for Nottingham Forest after his arrival on loan from Middlesbrough during the summer.

There was plenty of surprise when Spence was allowed to leave Boro on loan during the summer, particularly to a league rival in Forest.

But since moving to Forest on deadline day, Spence has been an influential player, particularly since Steve Cooper arrived at the City Ground.

Yesterday, Spence produced his best performance yet in an away win at Birmingham City, scoring his first goal for the club in a 3-0 victory.

Spence latched onto a through ball before firing emphatically beyond Matija Sarkic, before running over to the away end and clutching the Forest badge.

After the game, Spence sent a message to Forest fans, insisting his enjoyment of the game is “all he’s ever wanted” in what looks to be a dig towards Warnock and Boro.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the tweet…

