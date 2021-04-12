‘What an opportunity’ – Sunderland’s Charlie Wyke linked with surprise transfer switch: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

CSKA Moscow are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Sunderland’s Charlie Wyke, according to the Daily Mail.

The striker faces an uncertain future with his contract at the Stadium of Light due to expire at the end of the current season.

Wyke has enjoyed a wonderful campaign so far after finding the net on 26 occasions this term, leading to plenty of interest from the likes of Middlesbrough.

But would a move to Russia with CSKA Moscow be a good decision for the attacker? The team at FLW have their say…

Jacob Potter

I’d be staying put at the Stadium of Light if I were him.

Wyke has been brilliant for Sunderland this season, and I think he’ll be their first-choice striker next season, even if they’re playing their football in the Championship.

CSKA Moscow could be a tempting proposition for the forward, but I’m not convinced that he’d be a regular starter for the Russian giants.

It would be a move that wouldn’t be ideal for both parties involved, and Wyke should be wanting regular minutes at this stage of his career, especially after such an impressive campaign to date with Lee Johnson’s side.

Jordan Rushworth This would be an interesting move for Charlie Wyke with CSKA Moscow not the destination that many would have had in mind for him amid his excellent form for the Black Cats this season. However, it is worth considering for the forward. Wyke is going to have a lot of teams interested in him you would imagine if Sunderland do not manage to keep hold of him. The forward has shown he has the quality to be operating at a higher level than League One and could easily perform as a key player for a side in the Championship. Whether he would be good enough to play in European club competitions is another matter. He would get the chance to do that at CSKA Moscow given they are regulars in either the Champions League or the Europa League. That will be something that could pull him towards a move abroad, but having established a strong reputation in English football now it would be a major risk to make that kind of switch at this stage. Sunderland need to do all they can to keep hold of him, but if they miss out on promotion that could be well out of their hands and the forward might decide he wants to a new challenge. Personally, I would suggest he should stay in English football rather than risk a move abroad. Phil Spencer This might be a left-field move, but what an opportunity this would be for the player. Charlie Wyke has been wonderful for Sunderland so far this season and that’s why he’s been attracting interest from clubs in the Championship such as Middlesbrough. That would be a big move, but nothing like joining one of Russia’s biggest teams. CSKA Moscow have endured a tough season this term but are in contention to qualify for the Europa League next term – something that would be a huge opportunity for a player like Wyke. Of course moving to Russia would be a big step, but given Aiden McGeady’s experiences then perhaps he would have a word and convince him that it’s a good move!