Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leeds United

‘What an inspiration’, ‘A bit over the top’ – These fans react to interesting Leeds training ground footage

Published

2 mins ago

on

Footage has emerged showing training ground drills at Leeds United and highlighting the attention to detail that Marcelo Bielsa goes into behind the scenes.

Since arriving at Elland Road in the summer of 2018, Leeds have been transformed under Bielsa from a side sitting in mid-table to one that is one of the outstanding candidates for automatic promotion this season.

The turnaround in Leeds’ fortunes has been in no small part down to the meticulous training ground routines that Bielsa implements from pre-season onwards. 

How much can you remember from Bielsa’s first season in charge? Take our quiz to test yourself!

1 of 15

Who scored the first Championship goal of the Marcelo Bielsa era?

It has been something well-documented over his managerial career and allows Leeds to play in a manner befitting of a team looking to finish in the top two in the Championship.

The vast majority of the same players who played under Paul Heckingbottom started the season under Bielsa and the difference in performance levels just highlighted how much impact the Argentine has had.

Footage emerged showing a particular training ground drill at Thorpe Arch the players took part in, demonstrating how the players attack doing the wings: 

In the video, Bielsa and the coaches used spray paint and other markers to coach the players into certain attacking scenarios and how to approach them, in order to get the better of their opponents.

Here, we take a look at how fans reacted on twitter to this interesting clip…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘What an inspiration’, ‘A bit over the top’ – These fans react to interesting Leeds training ground footage

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: