‘What an incredible player’, ‘Stood out’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react as key man shines against Debry County

Nottingham Forest endured a nervy final few minutes to win three precious points as they beat arch-rivals Derby County 2-1 at the City Ground on Saturday.

The hosts opened the scoring just after half-time when the ever-reliable Lewis Grabban struck the ball home from close range to settle the nerves against an in-form Derby side.

And they all but sealed the victory when Philip Zinckernagel and Brennan Johnson linked up well in the 82nd minute, with the latter doubling the Reds’ advantage and setting up what looks to be a comfortable final ten minutes.

However, a late challenge from Steve Cook in the area allowed Tom Lawrence to tuck home a penalty, though they couldn’t find an equaliser despite their best efforts and even had Ravel Morrison sent off late on for a poor challenge on Zinckernagel.

With Joe Worrall missing for Steve Cooper’s men, it was Ryan Yates who had to fill in alongside Cook and Scotland international Scott McKenna at the heart of defence, though the former did move back into midfield midway through the game.

That left Cook and McKenna with a big task on their hands as they looked to keep the Rams at bay. But both stepped up to the plate superbly with Cook’s penalty concession not reflective of his overall performance and the latter continuing to be a reliable figure at the heart of defence.

It was McKenna who received special praise on social media though – and with that – we take a look at how a selection of Forest fans reacted to his display on Twitter.

Scott McKenna is a colossus #nffc — Freebs The Tree (@FreebsTheTree) January 22, 2022

Proper derby that. #NFFC did the right things at the right times. Some cracking performances in the second half. McKenna, as ever, solid as a rock. Thought the midfield was superb when shuffled. And a cracking second goal. Happy. 😁 — Hedley Harrison 💙 (@HedleyHarrison) January 22, 2022

Hope Scott McKenna plays 300 games for us. Love the bloke. Yet another top performance. #nffc — NFFC (@NottinghamRed99) January 22, 2022

Steve Cook made that a nervy finish well deserved once we changed formation thought Garner Spence McKenna stood out for #nffc — Rob ⭐️⭐️ 🔴⚪️ (@RobFTID62) January 22, 2022

Scott McKenna man of the match 💯 absolutely colossal at the back. Any other answer is wrong! #nffc — Daniel Orme (@orme_daniel) January 22, 2022

Whatever we paid for Scott McKenna, it wasn't nearly enough. What a player! #NFFC — Tony Walsh (@tonywalsh00) January 22, 2022

Brennan Johnson man of the match. Scott McKenna a rock solid machine of a defender, what an incredible player. Grabban's effort and workrate was a joy to watch. What a win. YOU REDS!!! #nffc — Tom Purcell (@tomopurcell) January 22, 2022