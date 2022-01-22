Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘What an incredible player’, ‘Stood out’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react as key man shines against Debry County

Published

3 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest endured a nervy final few minutes to win three precious points as they beat arch-rivals Derby County 2-1 at the City Ground on Saturday.

The hosts opened the scoring just after half-time when the ever-reliable Lewis Grabban struck the ball home from close range to settle the nerves against an in-form Derby side.

And they all but sealed the victory when Philip Zinckernagel and Brennan Johnson linked up well in the 82nd minute, with the latter doubling the Reds’ advantage and setting up what looks to be a comfortable final ten minutes.

However, a late challenge from Steve Cook in the area allowed Tom Lawrence to tuck home a penalty, though they couldn’t find an equaliser despite their best efforts and even had Ravel Morrison sent off late on for a poor challenge on Zinckernagel.

With Joe Worrall missing for Steve Cooper’s men, it was Ryan Yates who had to fill in alongside Cook and Scotland international Scott McKenna at the heart of defence, though the former did move back into midfield midway through the game.

That left Cook and McKenna with a big task on their hands as they looked to keep the Rams at bay. But both stepped up to the plate superbly with Cook’s penalty concession not reflective of his overall performance and the latter continuing to be a reliable figure at the heart of defence.

It was McKenna who received special praise on social media though – and with that – we take a look at how a selection of Forest fans reacted to his display on Twitter.


