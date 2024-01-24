Highlights Luke Ayling's departure from Leeds United after seven and a half years marks the end of an era for the club.

Ayling's impact on and off the pitch, including his leadership and character in the dressing room, will be sorely missed.

The renaming of The Old Peacock pub to "The Luke Ale Inn" in honor of Ayling's tenure at the club is a testament to his legendary status and lasting legacy.

Luke Ayling left Leeds United after seven-and-a-half years to join Middlesbrough recently, having achieved legendary status in West Yorkshire.

The right-back signed for the Whites for a nominal fee from Bristol City in August 2016, and he went on to become a key player for the club over the years, making well over 250 appearances.

During that period, Ayling starred as Marcelo Bielsa’s side ended Leeds’ long wait outside the top-flight, and he made himself a firm favourite with those on the terraces due to his effort and consistency at the club, which had began prior to Bielsa's arrival.

The 32-year-old has struggled for game time this season, with Daniel Farke utilising the likes of Archie Gray, Djed Spence, Jamie Shackleton, and Sam Byram at right-back for much of the campaign, so a January move was always likely to come to fruition.

Leeds ended their 16-year hiatus from the Premier League under the Argentine, with Ayling being one of their key men in the promotion push, and perhaps the player that summed that period up best.

Pablo Hernandez and Kalvin Phillips moved on but Ayling was ever-present in that period, including after relegation. He was rewarded with Premier League starts by being an ever-present in their inaugural season in the top-flight, but naturally, with his age, Ayling began to feature less, and that has been evidenced this season with just 15 appearances under Farke.

However, with his contract expiring in the summer, it means the defender has now almost certainly played in his last game for the Whites.

Luke Ayling's Leeds United career by season Season Leeds' division Played (All Competitions) Goals Assists Leeds' finishing position 2016/17 Championship 43 - 3 7th 2017/18 Championship 31 - 2 13th 2018/19 Championship 42 2 6 3rd 2019/20 Championship 37 4 5 1st 2020/21 Premier League 38 - - 9th 2021/22 Premier League 29 2 2 17th 2022/23 Premier League 33 2 2 19th 2023/24 Championship 15 1 1 TBA

​​​​​​When a player has been with a club for so long, their departure will not only be felt on the pitch but off it too. Ayling was a great personality to have in that dressing room, and now that is no longer there.

That's best exemplified by the fact he was captain in plenty of his 268 appearances in West Yorkshire, and his leadership is certain to be a miss, with the likes of Pascal Struijk and Ethan Ampadu having to step up into more senior roles within the dressing room this season.

Whilst many understand the decision to let Ayling go, it was a sad day for all connected to the club given how important he was over the years. Unsurprisingly, it was emotional for Ayling as well, but the tributes haven't stopped yet.

Luke Ayling reacts to Leeds United tribute

The Old Peacock is one of the most famous pubs in Leeds which has a strong connection to the club. However, it will undergo a name change for the remainder of the season.

Via Twitter (X) they announced: "Following the departure of Leeds United Defender, Luke Ayling, The Old Peacock will now be renamed ‘The Luke Ale Inn’ for the remainder of the football season."

Ayling took to Instagram to respond via his story. He said: "What an honour. Can't wait to get in and have a pint once the season is over.

"Obviously, I am really focused on making sure I do everything I can to push on at Middlesbrough but one day I'll be back to say goodbye and the drinks are on me x."

Luke Ayling's Leeds United legacy

Cult hero and fan favourite status was achieved by Ayling in a matter of years for Leeds, but this tribute really cements his lasting legacy.

He is a club legend and will be remembered for a long time by fans of the current era, especially as he is also in the top 30 for most appearances with the club as well.

Ayling will get a fantastic reception should he go ahead with his promise to the Leeds fans in the summer.