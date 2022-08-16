“What an eye-catching signing this would be” – Blackpool FC eyeing Manchester United loan agreement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackpool are eyeing Manchester United attacker Amad Diallo this summer, it has emerged.

As per reports, the Red Devils forward’s representatives are in discussions with a number of interested parties, who all want to take the highly-rated 20-year-old out on loan.

Other interested sides include Sunderland, Anderlecht, Besiktas and Sampdoria.

With the above in mind, below, our FLW writers offer their verdict on Diallo’s potential addition at Bloomfield Road, and whether or not the move would be good for his development.

Billy Mulley

What an eye-catching signing this would be for the Seasiders.

Amad Diallo is an extremely exciting winger who possesses the trickery, pace and final product to cause chaos in the Championship.

Not only would this be an excellent deal for Blackpool, but Diallo himself would likely see regular Championship minutes, something that will aid his progression.

Diallo struggled to see regular minutes for Rangers on loan last season, which could force Manchester United to be slightly more selective about where the next destination will be.

Lots of people have predicted that Blackpool will struggle this season, however, a signing like this could go a long way in preventing a downfall.

Josh Cole

This could potentially turn out to be a clever bit of business by Blackpool as Diallo unquestionably possesses a great deal of talent.

Whereas he did lack consistency during his loan spell at Rangers, the Ivory Coast international still managed to find the back of the net on three occasions for the Scottish outfit earlier this year.

When you consider that Michael Appleton has a good track-record when it comes to developing players, there is no reason why he cannot potentially get the best of Diallo.

Unlikely to get the chance to showcase his talent at senior level for the Red Devils this season, a move to Bloomfield Road may be exactly what Diallo needs at this stage of his career.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This would be somewhat of a coup for Blackpool if they can get this one over the line.

When you look at some of the other clubs linked with a move it would be fair to say there are more prestigious destinations, for example, Sampdoria in Serie A, but, will that give Diallo the game time he needs?

The youngster was out at Rangers last season and didn’t play as much as he or United would have liked and so neither party will want to find themselves in that situation again this time around.

As such, I do think a Bloomfield Road loan move would be a great learning experience for Diallo, and one that would bring him plenty of first team action, but whether or not he or the club go for it remains to be seen.