Charlton Athletic

‘What an effort’, ‘Spot on from Bowyer’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans react to tense win over Hull

Published

9 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic returned to Championship duties with a 1-0 win over Hull City this afternoon.

Lee Bowyer’s side managed to lift themselves out of the relegation zone with an inspired win against fellow Championship strugglers Hull.

Jason Pearce’s first-half goal – his first of the season – was enough for Charlton to earn just their fourth win of the calendar year, over three months since they last appeared in the league after the temporary break in football.

It was a tense fixture but Charlton emerged as deserved winners, and the three points not only lifted them out of the bottom-three, but dragged both Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough in-between them and the drop zone.

Boro lost 3-0 to Swansea City earlier on in the day, whilst Danny Cowley’s Huddersfield succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at home to Wigan Athletic.

Needless to say, plenty of Charlton fans were ecstatic with the win, and here’s how they reacted on Twitter:


