‘What an effort’, ‘Spot on from Bowyer’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans react to tense win over Hull

Charlton Athletic returned to Championship duties with a 1-0 win over Hull City this afternoon.

Lee Bowyer’s side managed to lift themselves out of the relegation zone with an inspired win against fellow Championship strugglers Hull.

Jason Pearce’s first-half goal – his first of the season – was enough for Charlton to earn just their fourth win of the calendar year, over three months since they last appeared in the league after the temporary break in football.

It was a tense fixture but Charlton emerged as deserved winners, and the three points not only lifted them out of the bottom-three, but dragged both Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough in-between them and the drop zone.

Boro lost 3-0 to Swansea City earlier on in the day, whilst Danny Cowley’s Huddersfield succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at home to Wigan Athletic.

Needless to say, plenty of Charlton fans were ecstatic with the win, and here’s how they reacted on Twitter:

Well in! — Charlton Hack (@cafchack) June 20, 2020

Yesssssss! — mark fowler (@markfow76487813) June 20, 2020

Get in!!!! Great 3pts. Well played boys ⚽️⚪🔴⚪🔴 — J95RDEGEN (@degen_james) June 20, 2020

Well done lads #cafc – waited 3 months for a Charlton win!!! 👏👏👏👏👏👏 — 🧬🧬Stew🧬🧬 (@AYEARFORHOPE) June 20, 2020

Massive win. What an effort from them all. Get in there. COYR — Dave Corby (@CorbyDave) June 20, 2020

Well done boys just what we needed on the first game back! — Michael (@natediazisking) June 20, 2020

Easiest win of the season… Absolutely spot on from Bowyer today when it was difficult to know how Hull would line up Hull though should be very worried – Absolutely no creativity, balls into the box were just dreadful, Phillips virtually had an afternoon off — Neil Stevens (@4everAddickted) June 20, 2020