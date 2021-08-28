‘What an absolute warrior’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to influential display from 24-year-old in Derby draw

A number of Nottingham Forest supporters have heaped praise on defender Joe Worrall for his battling performance for the Reds as they managed to pick up a point in a 1-1 draw at rivals Derby County.

The Reds headed into the game under major pressure to get something from the game with them having lost all four of their opening Championship matches. Chris Hughton was feeling the pressure and the lack of confidence in the side was in evidence during a difficult first half in particular.

Forest did well to recover from going a goal down and their second-half showing was much improved and culminated in the equaliser from Brennan Johnson. However, there will still be a lot of questions for Hughton to answer after this result.

One player that helped to keep Forest in the game for large periods was Worrall, with the 24-year-old carrying on despite looking like he was struggling a little with his fitness.

The defender managed to show a lot of character and leadership qualities and helped to keep the Rams at bay when they were on top in the game and putting Nottingham Forest under pressure.

Many Forest supporters were quick to hail Worrall for his battling display in the draw with the Rams and suggest that him and Scott McKenna as a pair will be crucial if they can be kept fit.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Joe Worrall 😍 not fully fit but makes a huge difference to this team. A couple of them dragged this team to a point today. It’s not sustainable playing like this. But have to enjoy retaining the Brian Clough Trophy.#NFFC — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) August 28, 2021

Love McKenna and Worrall together they are absolute warriors, we must keep them both fit #nffc — Lee millward (@miller004) August 28, 2021

If not for McKenna and Worrall we’d be long gone in this game. If only Bong had turned up in the first 60 mins #nffc — adamjgibb (@adamjgibb94) August 28, 2021

joe worrall, what a man. obviously struggling but willing to risk it for the derby #NFFC — fiz x (@fizhynesx) August 28, 2021

Worrall’s put everything on the line today. Clearly blowing after 30 mins but piling in still. Player #nffc — Steve Gibson (@Gibbo8) August 28, 2021

What a warrior worrall is#nffc — Luke Hawksley (@Hawks8920) August 28, 2021

Worrall is an absolute warrior. Clearly struggling with something but still battling on #nffc — Just Plane Mad (@JustPlaneMad) August 28, 2021