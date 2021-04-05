‘What am I watching?’, ‘I can’t believe it’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to extraordinary start to Cardiff game

Sheffield Wednesday produced a fantastic first 23 minutes against Cardiff City this evening, as they raced into a three goal lead.

With Wycombe winning earlier in the day, the Owls went into this game sitting bottom of the Championship and nine points from safety. So, if they wanted to keep their faint survival hopes alive, they needed to win.

But, it certainly galvanised the Yorkshire outfit, with Julian Borner heading them in front after just four minutes.

Next, a superb, drilled cross from Liam Palmer was expertly volleyed in by Callum Paterson, before Adam Reach curled a free-kick into the top corner just minutes later.

Obviously, this start delighted the Wednesday fans, and many couldn’t believe they were watching the same team that had managed just 28 goals in 38 games going into the fixture, and had looked so toothless at Watford on Friday.

Here we look at some of the comments to the start from Twitter…

ahahaha i can’t believe, what is happening — kyle (@kyIesw) April 5, 2021

WTF is happening here boys — cc〽️ (@Comleyyy) April 5, 2021

Shut the front door!! — S6 DOJ (@sheffman007) April 5, 2021

Unbelievable Jeff!!! — Tim Bott (@owlman62) April 5, 2021

Haven't seen football like this since Brazil in 1982 — James O'Coill (@jamesocoill) April 5, 2021

Don’t you dare do this! Don’t give me hope with just 7 games left! It’s cruel!! — Jim Woodcock (@StockCarBrit) April 5, 2021

Hahahaha, what am I watching — jimboUTO (@JamesOwl2006) April 5, 2021