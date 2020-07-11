‘What a win’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to massive victory

Sheffield Wednesday recorded an outstanding 3-0 victory at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, which keeps them in the Championship for yet another campaign.

The goals were shared amongst the Owls lineup, and it was defender Dominic Iorfa who gave Garry Monk’s side the lead early on in the fixture.

Josh Windass then tucked home just before half-time before substitute Jacob Murphy wrapped up the three points late on.

The result ended a three match losing streak for the Owls and it means that Monk and his squad are confirmed to be playing yet another season in the division.

Wednesday now head into the final three games knowing that they could have a big impact on the promotion and relegation places as they face Huddersfield Town, Fulham and Middlesbrough.

Here’s how Sheffield Wednesday supporters reacted to the victory against QPR…

Can you get 100% in this Sheffield Wednesday quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 14 What shirt number does Joe Wildsmith wear for Sheffield Wednesday? 1 12 21 28

MASSIMO was very influenical — david_gardner1@bigpond.com (@david_davo12366) July 11, 2020

Right I have to ask, who was that on the pitch? And what have you done with Sheffield wednesday? Did not see that performance coming, well done 👏👏👏 — Daniel Laird (@DanielLairdSWFC) July 11, 2020

Odubajo what a player — JBH (@JBH_swfc) July 11, 2020

What a win, fair play lads, we've pulled it out — dan𓅓 (@dk_swfc) July 11, 2020

More like it 💙💙💙 — Kat (@kmowl44) July 11, 2020

Don’t see why apart from maybe Murphy for da Cruz that it can’t be the same team for Huddersfield — William Dore (@WilliamDore11) July 11, 2020

If we played like that since Christmas we would have been well up there so frustrating — simon jones (@siyswfc) July 11, 2020