Sheffield Wednesday

‘What a win’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to massive victory

Published

6 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday recorded an outstanding 3-0 victory at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, which keeps them in the Championship for yet another campaign.

The goals were shared amongst the Owls lineup, and it was defender Dominic Iorfa who gave Garry Monk’s side the lead early on in the fixture.

Josh Windass then tucked home just before half-time before substitute Jacob Murphy wrapped up the three points late on.

The result ended a three match losing streak for the Owls and it means that Monk and his squad are confirmed to be playing yet another season in the division.

Wednesday now head into the final three games knowing that they could have a big impact on the promotion and relegation places as they face Huddersfield Town, Fulham and Middlesbrough.

Here’s how Sheffield Wednesday supporters reacted to the victory against QPR…

