‘What a way to kick off the new year’ – These Bolton fans are delighted with club announcement

Bolton Wanderers have confirmed the signing of striker Dion Charles from Accrington Stanley.

Joining Accrington from non-league Southport back in the summer of 2019, Charles scored a total of 30 goals in 97 appearances in all competitions for the Lancashire club.

However, the striker hadn’t played for Stanley since September due to a contract stand-off, that had apparently seen the striker refuse to sign a new deal at The Wham Stadium.

Now though, Charles has completed his exit from Accrington, with Bolton announcing the signing of the striker for an undisclosed fee, previously reported to be in the region of £300,000.

The striker has signed a three-and-a-half year contract with the Trotters, securing his future at The University of Bolton Stadium until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Taking to Twitter to react to that news, plenty of Bolton fans were keen to give their thoughts on their club’s new signing.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Lovely 😍😍 — MarcusBurton (@Burton15Marcus) January 1, 2022

Great news! Welcome to BWFC @Dion_charles !!🙌🙌🙌 — Ginny Hadfield (@Sophthecatsmum) January 1, 2022

Yes! Welcome to BWFC @Dion_charles – what a way to kick off the new year 🤍 — Meg♿️ (@itsaboutmegs) January 1, 2022

Quality start to the year! #bwfc — Johnny Yates (@johnnyyates) January 1, 2022

Great start — Kyle Christopher (@KyleChr27168364) January 1, 2022

Yessssss — Alex (@alexbwfc4) January 1, 2022

You love to see it pic.twitter.com/bamP0VpHWz — Sam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Samsbwfc) January 1, 2022

😍😍😍 — charlie ッ (@charlie_marsh10) January 1, 2022