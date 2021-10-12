‘What a waste’, ‘Such a shame’ – These Charlton Athletic fans react as major player update shared

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that Ronnie Schwartz has left the club after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

📰 The club and Ronnie Schwartz have agreed to the mutual cancellation of the striker’s contract. Everyone at Charlton Athletic wishes Ronnie well in his future career. 🔴⚪ #cafc | https://t.co/f36HsGcQDw — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) October 12, 2021

The striker only joined the Addicks at the start of the year from Midtjylland after a productive few years in the Danish top-flight.

Therefore, there was plenty of excitement surrounding the deal, but the 32-year-old failed to make the impact that he would’ve wanted in England, as he managed just one goal in 16 league games last season.

It became clear after Nigel Adkins’ arrival that the striker wasn’t going to get many opportunities, and that continued this season, where he has failed to make the match day squad.

So, an exit seems to be the best move for all parties, with the announcement of Schwartz’s exit coming on Tuesday afternoon.

The news prompted a mixed response from the fans, with many understanding why this has happened, but others felt Schwartz should’ve been given more of a chance.

Here we look at some of the reaction…

I’m actually gutted he’s left. Another wasted talent not being given a chance. Maddison didn’t fit under Bowyer, Adkins not liked Ronnie since day one. What a waste & selling Bonne too. I wish him well & hope he smashes goals in wherever he goes next. All the best Ronnie. — Steve Fuller (@_Steve_Fuller) October 12, 2021

We knew that was going to happen — George ⚽️ ✈️ (@George80162185) October 12, 2021

Can you hurry up and mutually terminate Adkins contract as well? — Ben (@BenH93_) October 12, 2021

Unfortunate for both club and player that things didn't work out but at least he can be home in familiar surroundings with his family now. — David Coombs (@daveC1954) October 12, 2021

What a surprise but such a shame at the same time. — Justin Credible (@jusdoods) October 12, 2021

Geezer wasn’t half as bad as everyone made out. Was actually decent whenever I saw him play albeit on the rare occasion. Shame it hasn’t worked out as really thought he’d come good. https://t.co/s7jXS3cAv0 — JB (@TheSE7_) October 12, 2021

An overdue decision but absolutely the right one IMO. Sometimes it just doesn’t work out at a club.

Clearly he hit a point of unrest in his life at the same time as joining us & just couldn’t overcome it. #cafc https://t.co/Mk76zypvqq — Tegsy (@tegsyjack) October 12, 2021