Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

‘What a waste’, ‘Such a shame’ – These Charlton Athletic fans react as major player update shared

Published

5 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that Ronnie Schwartz has left the club after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The striker only joined the Addicks at the start of the year from Midtjylland after a productive few years in the Danish top-flight.

Therefore, there was plenty of excitement surrounding the deal, but the 32-year-old failed to make the impact that he would’ve wanted in England, as he managed just one goal in 16 league games last season.

It became clear after Nigel Adkins’ arrival that the striker wasn’t going to get many opportunities, and that continued this season, where he has failed to make the match day squad.

So, an exit seems to be the best move for all parties, with the announcement of Schwartz’s exit coming on Tuesday afternoon.

Have Charlton Athletic won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25

Aston Villa

The news prompted a mixed response from the fans, with many understanding why this has happened, but others felt Schwartz should’ve been given more of a chance.

Here we look at some of the reaction…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘What a waste’, ‘Such a shame’ – These Charlton Athletic fans react as major player update shared

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: