Sunderland are continuing their rebuild in the EFL with a young squad under the tutelage of Tony Mowbray right now.

After back-to-back relegations, Sunderland spent four seasons in League One but ended their stay in the third-tier last year under the watch of Alex Neil.

Now, back in the Championship, Sunderland are looking to finish in the top-half of the table under Mowbray, who has an exciting pool of young players at his disposal.

The club are back on the rise but lingering in the recent past is some really poor recruitment and a disastrous fall from Premier League grace.

One man at the heart of that was Didier Ndong - a club-record signing brought in for a reported £13.6m in the summer of 2016, prior to the club's relegation campaign in the Premier League.

The midfielder played 31 times in that relegation campaign, scoring one goal in a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace. He added a further 18 Championship appearances to that tally the following season, alongside three assists, yet Sunderland were relegated into League One and Ndong left for Watford in the January.

Ndong is now playing in the French second-tier with Dijon, with his career on a downward trajectory since he peaked moving to Sunderland.

A reminder of Sunderland's outlay and period with Ndong has cropped up on social media recently, prompting many Black Cats fans to wince at their memories of the 28-year-old and the role played in the club's downfall.