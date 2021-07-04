Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘What a waste’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as player closes in on departure

Published

9 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest defender Nicholas Ioannou has been linked with a move to Serie B side Como 1907.

Ioannou joined Forest on a four-year deal from APOEL last summer, but he has been unable to make an impact at the City Ground thus far.

The full-back has made only five appearances for the Reds, and spent the second half of last season on loan in Greece with Aris Thessaloniki.

After making 10 appearances for Aris, Ioannou looks set for another move away from the City Ground this summer.

25 questions about Nottingham Forest legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25

What position did Bob McKinlay play for Nottingham Forest?

Reports from Italy have linked Ioannou with a move to Como 1907, with the Italian side winning promotion from Serie C last season.

Football League World understand that there is truth in the rumours, too, with Ioannou closing in on a loan move to the Italian side.

Forest currently lack depth at left-back with Yuri Ribeiro leaving the club at the end of last season upon the expiry of his contract.

Gaetan Bong is still at the club but is understood to have been told to find a new club, whilst Tyler Blackett is also in contention to be a regular feature.

But the feeling amongst Forest fans is that Ioannou hasn’t been given too much of a chance since joining the Reds, and here’s how they reacted to this potential exit…


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘What a waste’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as player closes in on departure

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: