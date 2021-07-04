‘What a waste’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as player closes in on departure

Nottingham Forest defender Nicholas Ioannou has been linked with a move to Serie B side Como 1907.

Ioannou joined Forest on a four-year deal from APOEL last summer, but he has been unable to make an impact at the City Ground thus far.

The full-back has made only five appearances for the Reds, and spent the second half of last season on loan in Greece with Aris Thessaloniki.

After making 10 appearances for Aris, Ioannou looks set for another move away from the City Ground this summer.

Reports from Italy have linked Ioannou with a move to Como 1907, with the Italian side winning promotion from Serie C last season.

Football League World understand that there is truth in the rumours, too, with Ioannou closing in on a loan move to the Italian side.

Forest currently lack depth at left-back with Yuri Ribeiro leaving the club at the end of last season upon the expiry of his contract.

Gaetan Bong is still at the club but is understood to have been told to find a new club, whilst Tyler Blackett is also in contention to be a regular feature.

But the feeling amongst Forest fans is that Ioannou hasn’t been given too much of a chance since joining the Reds, and here’s how they reacted to this potential exit…

What a waste. — Throwing Copper (@copper_throwing) July 3, 2021

Another great investment. Hopefully all change as of this summer. Providing Murphy, Syrianos, Brass and Co are actually permitted to implement changes without interruption. — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) July 3, 2021

Not sure I see the point of keep sending him out on loan. Why can’t they just offload him if they don’t want him? Strange signing. — JustinAH (@JustinHearn1) July 3, 2021

Am I the only one who thought he was quite good? Looked tidy on the ball, and was the only full back with a decent cross. — The Incredible Grump (@incrediblegrump) July 3, 2021

Gone from being excited watching a player being able to score from a mazy run from his own half for his country and being in the Man United Academy to loaning him to an unheard of club in Italy that sounds like a flight number. Got to get recruitment right this time — Sarcastic Forest (@SarcasticForest) July 3, 2021

Some serious work still to be done but it’s good that we are shifting players that won’t be involved — Steve 'Woody' Allen (@stekallen) July 3, 2021

He looked solid when he played had a stinker vs Luton then got frozen out 🤷🏼‍♂️ oh well another one bites the dust — Cobb (@Cobb_94) July 3, 2021