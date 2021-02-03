Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘What a waste’, ‘Fantastic’ – Contrasting reaction from these Nottingham Forest fans as player deal confirmed

Published

2 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that they have completed the signing of Cafu on a permanent basis.

The midfielder joined the Reds from Olympiacos on an initial loan in October, and after a slow start he has started to feature regularly under Chris Hughton.

His involvement in the win over Coventry last night was Cafu’s 14th appearance in the league this season, and he has helped the team to some decent results in recent weeks.

Therefore, Forest made the decision to bring the 27-year-old permanently, with the news announced on their official site last night.

It’s fair to say that news of Cafu’s permanent signing has prompted a mixed response from the support, with some feeling he isn’t good enough to warrant a longer deal, whilst others have been happy with his progress.

Here we look at some of the comments from the fans after the news was announced on Twitter…


