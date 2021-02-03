‘What a waste’, ‘Fantastic’ – Contrasting reaction from these Nottingham Forest fans as player deal confirmed

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that they have completed the signing of Cafu on a permanent basis.

✍️ Cafu loan move made permanent#NFFC can confirm that Cafu has now completed a permanent transfer to The City Ground from Olympiakos following his successful loan period. https://t.co/4UpuPw8e2f — Nottingham Forest FC 💙 (@NFFC) February 2, 2021

The midfielder joined the Reds from Olympiacos on an initial loan in October, and after a slow start he has started to feature regularly under Chris Hughton.

His involvement in the win over Coventry last night was Cafu’s 14th appearance in the league this season, and he has helped the team to some decent results in recent weeks.

Therefore, Forest made the decision to bring the 27-year-old permanently, with the news announced on their official site last night.

It’s fair to say that news of Cafu’s permanent signing has prompted a mixed response from the support, with some feeling he isn’t good enough to warrant a longer deal, whilst others have been happy with his progress.

Here we look at some of the comments from the fans after the news was announced on Twitter…

Decent player. Glad he’s staying. — Mark Kiszka (@KiszkaMark) February 2, 2021

Fantastic news — Lance Stroll #MarinakisOut (@JmIBC) February 2, 2021

I think he’s done well tbh and deserves the permanent transfer. #nffc — Jamie Stone (@JamieStone1986) February 2, 2021

Ffs what a waste not good enough — Age of Ashley (@Iam2phenomenal) February 2, 2021

Its sad when fans are so happy to have signed a really average player. You know it's been a bad season. — Nottingham classic shirts (@woolleybear7) February 2, 2021

Another for the bomb squad next season — Luke Bowers (@lukeureds89) February 2, 2021

Deserved it. — Liam Statham (@Liamstatham) February 2, 2021