‘What a turnaround’, ‘Get in’ – These Bolton Wanderers fans are excited by player development

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has confirmed that talks are underway with Alex Baptiste as they look to tie the defender down to a new deal.

A longer deal for Alex Baptiste at Wanderers.https://t.co/vuT1tUiOH4 #bwfc — Marc Iles (@MarcIles) May 13, 2021

The 35-year-old enjoyed a tough start to the campaign with the Trotters, however his influence on the team grew considerably as the season went on, and he starred during the run-in as Bolton won automatic promotion.

Therefore, Evatt explained to the Bolton News that he wants to keep his former Blackpool teammate, who could have a big role to play in the third tier next season.

Given his displays over the past few months, it’s fair to say the vast majority of the support are delighted by the news, as they expect Baptiste to have an important role to play moving forward. Plus, his experience in the dressing room could be crucial.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

Cant argue with that — Gaz Longworth (@GLongworthBWFC) May 13, 2021

Well earned — Jonathan kay (@Bigjohnny58) May 13, 2021

Great news. He has been a fabulous team player — Carole Hardwick (@CAH80135) May 13, 2021

No arguments from me my personal player of the season well deserved — John James Fogg (@JohnJamesFogg1) May 13, 2021

In Sept this would have been unthinkable. What a turnaround. Brilliant — Drac UK (@drac_uk) May 13, 2021

Get in! — Philicon (@PhiliconYT) May 13, 2021

Good news, completely converted me from not rating him at all to being an absolute rock. I can believe how many times he was on the attack in opponents final third. He deserves so much credit this year. — Gareth Hulme (@GarethHulme) May 13, 2021