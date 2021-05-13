Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bolton Wanderers

‘What a turnaround’, ‘Get in’ – These Bolton Wanderers fans are excited by player development

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has confirmed that talks are underway with Alex Baptiste as they look to tie the defender down to a new deal.

The 35-year-old enjoyed a tough start to the campaign with the Trotters, however his influence on the team grew considerably as the season went on, and he starred during the run-in as Bolton won automatic promotion.

Therefore, Evatt explained to the Bolton News that he wants to keep his former Blackpool teammate, who could have a big role to play in the third tier next season.

Given his displays over the past few months, it’s fair to say the vast majority of the support are delighted by the news, as they expect Baptiste to have an important role to play moving forward. Plus, his experience in the dressing room could be crucial.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…


ScoopDragon Football News Network

