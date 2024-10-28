Junior Firpo poked fun at former Leeds United teammate Charlie Cresswell for his hairstyle, as the defender continues to impress in France with Toulouse.

The England U21 international came through the ranks at Elland Road, but he made just 14 appearances for the club, as he failed to establish himself as a regular.

Therefore, a summer move was sorted, with Cresswell joining Toulouse as he seeks regular game time in order to kick-on in his career.

Charlie Cresswell impresses with Toulouse

It has been a decent start to life in France for Cresswell, who has had some tough moments since his arrival.

But, he has now settled and earnt a place in the XI, with the weekend proving to be the high point for Cresswell since the summer move.

The defender started as his new club beat Montpellier 3-0 away from home, a result which moved Toulouse away from the relegation places.

Cresswell played an important role in the side keeping a clean sheet, and he took to Instagram to send a message after the crucial victory.

“Top from the boys. Clean sheet & 3 points. Appreciate the support from the travelling fans last night. ALLEZ!”

Junior Firpo reacts to Charlie Cresswell message

That brought plenty of responses from Toulouse fans, and it also appeared to interest Firpo, as the Leeds left-back also replied.

However, there was no football talk from the Whites’ man, as he simply put ‘what a trim’ followed by a laughing emoji, as he referenced Cresswell’s short haircut from the images he shared.

Even though Cresswell barely featured for Leeds over the years, he has been on their books since he was a kid, whilst Firpo joined from Barcelona in the summer of 2021, so the duo will have spent plenty of time together as teammates and in training.

Charlie Cresswell move worked out for all parties

All connected to Leeds will have wished Cresswell well after his summer move, as it was not a case that he wasn’t rated, but he just needs to be playing at this stage of his career.

With Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk two excellent options at Championship level, the reality is that Daniel Farke wasn’t going to use Cresswell as a starter. Then, with the likes of Max Wober and Ethan Ampadu, it seemed as though Leeds had enough cover, although the duo are out injured right now.

Nevertheless, Leeds got a decent fee for Cresswell, and he is playing at a good level and getting the minutes he needs to develop.

Meanwhile, even with the injuries, Leeds are looking good, as they sit third in the Championship table, and that success has been built on a solid defensive unit.

Leeds United Defensive Stats (Source: FotMob) Championship Rank Goals Conceded 8 4th = Clean Sheets 7 2nd xG Against 8.1 1st

Farke’s men have conceded just eight times in 12 league games, and the clean sheet at Bristol City on Saturday was their seventh shut-out of the campaign so far as they push for promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds are back in action with a home game against Plymouth Argyle this weekend.