‘What a transfer window’, ‘Very good’ – These Stoke City fans are delighted as new arrival confirmed

Stoke City have completed the signing of Leo Ostigard on a season-long loan from Brighton.

👋 @leoskirio is a Potter! The defender has joined on a season-long loan from @OfficialBHAFC.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 10, 2021

The 21-year-old defender is highly-rated by the Premier League side but he has had to go out on loan to get regular minutes over the years, with Ostigard spending the previous campaign on loan at Coventry City, where he excelled.

And, he’s back in the Championship now, with the Potters announcing his arrival on their official site.

The Norwegian will provide Michael O’Neill with another option in central defence and will hope to play a key role as the team look to push for promotion this season.

Whilst many fans may not have seen too much of Ostigard, he arrives with a fantastic reputation from Coventry fans, which has understandably excited the Stoke support who are expecting big things from the player.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update from Twitter…

Really liked the look of this guy when he played against us last season. Very good signing this https://t.co/PHoTaoQbxV — Saint Stokie (@saintstokie) August 10, 2021

I don’t think we could have signed a more stoke looking player https://t.co/XLKH9QoOr2 — Georgia Goodall (@goodallgeorgiaa) August 10, 2021

People laughed at me for putting Stoke in top 6 I think they’ll get that comfortably now. What a signing for them https://t.co/PgmCzJ6E2q — Remal 🇸🇪 (@LVK226) August 10, 2021

All roads lead to The Premier League this season https://t.co/hfaIbViFtk — Glenn (@GlennUrwin_) August 10, 2021

What a transfer window so far. Dead wood gone and a clear strategy & identity! https://t.co/CwZ1RHyC3i — Lloyd Reddin (@lloyd_17) August 10, 2021

What a signing — Ryan Adsett (@ryanadsett) August 10, 2021