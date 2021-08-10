Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘What a transfer window’, ‘Very good’ – These Stoke City fans are delighted as new arrival confirmed

Published

6 mins ago

on

Stoke City have completed the signing of Leo Ostigard on a season-long loan from Brighton.

The 21-year-old defender is highly-rated by the Premier League side but he has had to go out on loan to get regular minutes over the years, with Ostigard spending the previous campaign on loan at Coventry City, where he excelled.

And, he’s back in the Championship now, with the Potters announcing his arrival on their official site.

The Norwegian will provide Michael O’Neill with another option in central defence and will hope to play a key role as the team look to push for promotion this season.

Whilst many fans may not have seen too much of Ostigard, he arrives with a fantastic reputation from Coventry fans, which has understandably excited the Stoke support who are expecting big things from the player.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update from Twitter…


