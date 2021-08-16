‘What a transfer window’, ‘I love this club’ – These Ipswich fans react to latest transfer arrival

Not content with the transfer business he has done so far, Paul Cook has added yet another player to his Ipswich Town squad with a week of the season already completed.

The 2021-22 campaign hasn’t gotten off to the most ideal start for the Tractor Boys, with a 2-2 draw on the opening day of the League One season against Morecambe being their best result so far.

What followed that was a Carabao Cup loss to Newport County and then a 2-1 defeat on the road in the league to Burton Albion, with it looking like Cook’s new-look squad is taking a while to gel together.

After an almost complete squad overhaul, Cook had made 15 signings by the end of the weekend when Cameron Burgess had arrived from Accrington Stanley, and he’s made it 16 this afternoon with the acquisition of free agent Tom Carroll.

Ipswich Town fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Tractorboys transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 In what year did Ipswich sign Andros Townsend on loan from Spurs? 2009 2010 2011 2012

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was released by Queens Park Rangers this summer after failing to agree a new contract, and he had been hoping to earn a deal at Derby County having been taken on trial by Wayne Rooney.

But with the Rams restricted in how many players they can recruit right now, Ipswich have swooped to bring the 29-year-old to Portman Road on a one-year contract.

Town fans have been reacting to the deal and fans believe that the club have pulled off a bit of a coup by all accounts.

Another good signing. I think the squad's there now. #ITFC https://t.co/dkg9PtlKxd — Alex Pryke (@alexpryke) August 16, 2021

What a class signing! https://t.co/mBxUrKwVMJ — jamie hume (@itsjamiehume_) August 16, 2021

An excellent addition at this level. A classy players with plenty of experience. On paper, the squad looks like it’s there! #ITFC https://t.co/JVWKE6nCWa — Matt Francis (@MattWHF) August 16, 2021

What a transfer window it has been. Credit to everyone involved at @IpswichTown 👏👏👏 https://t.co/auoX76HhR8 — Steven Eley (@Ipswich_Steve) August 16, 2021

Welcome Tom, hopefully you'll show ur class on the pitch — Martin (@Martin22821922) August 16, 2021

Straight into the squad for Tuesday! — William Taylor (@WilliamACTaylor) August 16, 2021

I love this club — Alfie (@alfieatm) August 16, 2021

This club💙 Welcome to ITFC, Tom!💙 — Dale (@DaleITFC) August 16, 2021