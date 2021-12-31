‘What a top player you are’ – Many QPR fans react to key man’s Twitter message following Bristol City victory

Queens Park Rangers boosted their play-off hopes last night with Yoann Barbet’s header in the third minute of stoppage time sealing all three points for Mark Warburton’s men away at Bristol City.

It looked set to be another long night for the west London outfit, who had lost their previous two league matches prior to yesterday evening’s clash at Ashton Gate, when Alex Scott opened the scoring for the hosts in the third minute.

But the R’s, perhaps happy to get away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium for the time being after suffering back-to-back defeats in the English capital against Stoke City and AFC Bournemouth, managed to equalise on the stroke of half-time when Charlie Austin calmly slotted home a much-welcomed penalty.

Quiz: Did QPR do these 22 things in 2021?

1 of 22 Has a QPR player scored six goals this year? Yes No

Their chances of taking all three points from the game increased further when Andy King was sent off for a second bookable offence, a red card he couldn’t complain about after holding back Stefan Johansen on the halfway line.

And despite taking their time to take advantage of their extra man, they finally did right at the end when Norwegian delivered a perfect corner for Barbet to head home, securing a crucial three points in their promotion push with rivals Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town both on a good run of form.

Failing to keep a clean sheet, the R’s backline will be hoping to put this right in their next match after remaining reasonably watertight at the back this term, with centre-back Jimmy Dunne likely to play a big part in improving their record at the heart of defence.

But did that concession early on in Bristol taint QPR supporters’ view of him? He took to Twitter after the game to toast a satisfying victory – and many fans’ verdicts on the 24-year-old were crystal clear as they responded to his post.

Can we just get a statue of him already? The geeza is class https://t.co/H06HWeoGWo — Liam (@LiamMack98) December 31, 2021

Keep up the brilliant work. Getting better and better. I was one of the voices for you getting a run in the team. Well done to you Jimmy 👏 👍🏽 — Katan Hirachand (@katan_hirachand) December 30, 2021

Well done Jimmy 👏 — Dean Spencer (@deanspencer1990) December 31, 2021

I love you — Will Pound (@will_pound) December 30, 2021

Excellent once again Jimmy,keep it up!😀🔵⚪️ — QPR LATEST NEWS (@latest_qpr) December 31, 2021

Jimmy. You make me feel safe and secure! — El Tel (@ElTel98419113) December 30, 2021

Jimmy I’ll just be repeating myself on every post of yours but what a top player you are, see ya Sunday coyrssss — SM (@SM188822) December 30, 2021

Well in Jimmy Bhoy 💪🏼 — Ronnie T (@Rontings1) December 30, 2021