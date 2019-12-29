‘What a time to be alive’ – These Sunderland fans can’t believe what Phil Parkinson has done against Doncaster Rovers

Sunderland face a crucial clash against Doncaster Rovers this afternoon, but supporters are far from happy.

The Black Cats are without a win in five league games and find themselves in 15th place in the table, meaning that a victory is massively overdue for the Wearsiders.

Phil Parkinson has come in for plenty of criticism in recent weeks after making a poor start to life at the Stadium Of Light, and it seems that his team selection against Doncaster hasn’t helped.

Parkinson has selected a team that appears to persevere with a five-man defence and two defensive midfielders.

It’s a system that has sparked real frustration among supporters due to its negative – and it’s safe to say that fans are once again less than pleased with his team selection.

Here’s what some supporters have had to say about the Sunderland team to face Doncaster Rovers.

Announce the Doncaster clean sheet — Jamie🌹 (@JamieSAFC_) December 29, 2019

The Patented Parkinson 7 at the back returns 😪 — Alex | Bidoofus 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@AlexBidoofus) December 29, 2019

5 at the back again with two defensive midfielders. What a time to be alive 🙄🙄 — Chris Hunt (@chunty1985) December 29, 2019

where's Aiden Mcgeady. — cookie cat (@CookieandPete18) December 29, 2019

Ffs 8-1-1 again — Liam White (@LiamWhite2) December 29, 2019