‘What a time to be alive’ – Many Cardiff City fans react as club seal deal to sign Premier League player

Cardiff City have confirmed the signing of Ryan Giles on a season-long loan from Wolves.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of last season with Coventry City, before swapping the Midlands for Yorkshire midway through, and saw out the campaign with Rotherham United.

Giles made 44 appearances during the 2020/21 season, scoring two goals, with both of them coming inside three games of making the switch to The Millers.

Giles, who is yet to make a first-team appearance at his Premier League parent club, is also an England U20 international, receiving his first call-up for national service in August 2019.

Best described as a left-sided player, Giles is just as competent at full-back as he is on the wing and proved that during both his loan spells last season.

For Giles, it is a new challenge at a club who will have promotion aspirations, whilst it is also an opportunity to be given more attacking freedom in a very strong Cardiff side.

Left wing-back proved to be a rather problematic area as the season concluded, and with Joe Bennett now moved on, Giles has an opportunity to really kick on with his career and prove himself at the top-end of the Championship.

Here we look at how some Cardiff fans reacted to Giles’ arrival.

I’ll reserve judgement on him until I see him play properly. But this means Mick’s definitely going to stick with the 5 at the back formation, with him being a LWB. https://t.co/3ehFsOHQZE — James Davies (@James_TA_Davies) July 13, 2021

Great signing, but we still need an attacking mid and 2 wingers with pace imo https://t.co/DXXvkg23tQ — Lloyd (@lloydmorgan_17) July 13, 2021

Great addition — 🆖 (@CCFCFTW123) July 13, 2021

Love to see it Welcome Ryan 💙 — 𝑩𝒂𝒎𝒃𝒂 👑 (@BambaDowysIdolo) July 13, 2021

Still making Premier League signings, what a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/6sacPoemkq — Owen Deacon (@OwenRhysDeacon) July 13, 2021

This looks a top signing for the LWB role. Played it fantastically when I seen Rotherham last season, albeit infrequently — CCFCFan (@CCFCFan1927) July 13, 2021