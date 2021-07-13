Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

‘What a time to be alive’ – Many Cardiff City fans react as club seal deal to sign Premier League player

Published

14 mins ago

on

Cardiff City have confirmed the signing of Ryan Giles on a season-long loan from Wolves. 

The 21-year-old spent the first half of last season with Coventry City, before swapping the Midlands for Yorkshire midway through, and saw out the campaign with Rotherham United.

Giles made 44 appearances during the 2020/21 season, scoring two goals, with both of them coming inside three games of making the switch to The Millers.

Giles, who is yet to make a first-team appearance at his Premier League parent club, is also an England U20 international, receiving his first call-up for national service in August 2019.

20 questions about some of Cardiff City’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20

In which season did Cardiff City win the FA Cup?

Best described as a left-sided player, Giles is just as competent at full-back as he is on the wing and proved that during both his loan spells last season.

For Giles, it is a new challenge at a club who will have promotion aspirations, whilst it is also an opportunity to be given more attacking freedom in a very strong Cardiff side.

Left wing-back proved to be a rather problematic area as the season concluded, and with Joe Bennett now moved on, Giles has an opportunity to really kick on with his career and prove himself at the top-end of the Championship.

Here we look at how some Cardiff fans reacted to Giles’ arrival.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘What a time to be alive’ – Many Cardiff City fans react as club seal deal to sign Premier League player

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: