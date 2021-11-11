‘What a time to be alive’ – Cardiff City fans were right to be excited by summer arrival

Despite a bright start, the 2021/22 campaign has been a disappointing season so far for Cardiff City but the performances of Ryan Giles have been one of few positives.

Mick McCarthy was sacked earlier this month after a long losing run had left the Bluebirds teetering not far above the relegation zone.

Interim boss Steve Morison has steadied the ship and the permanent appointment of McCarthy’s replacement is expected before the end of the current international break.

Whoever takes charge, you’d imagine Giles is likely to continue to be a key attacking weapon as the season wears on.

The 21-year-old winger joined on a season-long loan from Wolves back in July and it’s fair to say there were plenty of excited fans in the Welsh capital when the move was announced, as the response on Twitter shows…

love to see it — Harry 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ccfc_harryc) July 13, 2021

Still making Premier League signings, what a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/6sacPoemkq — Owen Deacon (@OwenRhysDeacon) July 13, 2021

Great addition — 🆖 (@CCFCFTW123) July 13, 2021

This looks a top signing for the LWB role. Played it fantastically when I seen Rotherham last season, albeit infrequently — CCFCFan (@CCFCFan1927) July 13, 2021

Great signing that is — Ceiron Wesley🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@wesley_ceiron18) July 13, 2021

Master class incoming 😩😩😍 — Моrgan Davies – Going home 💙 (@NHSMorgan) July 13, 2021

The Wolves loanee quickly proved that Cardiff fans were right to be excited about his arrival – providing the assist for the Bluebirds’ first goal of the season 54 minutes into their Championship opener against Barnsley.

Giles bagged four assists in his first four games for the club, including two in a 27-minute matchwinning cameo off the bench against Millwall, before his injury coincided with the start of the dramatic slide in the Welsh side’s form.

He’s added three more assists since his return in late September, including two against Stoke City in the game which saw Morison’s side finally end their eight-game losing run.

Seven assists in 14 Championship appearances is quite the record, particularly in a team that have struggled for long periods as Cardiff have.

If the Bluebirds are going to rise up the table as the season wears on, you feel Giles will likely continue to show that fans were right to be excited by his summer arrival.

