Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘What a team’- These Blackburn fans react to team news for Preston clash

Published

7 mins ago

on

Blackburn Rovers face a big game in their pursuit of a Championship play-off place on Monday night, as they host Lancashire rivals Preston North End at Ewood Park.

Having seen their four-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end with a 1-0 defeat                          at QPR last weekend, Tony Mowbray’s side go into this game six points off the play-off places, and under some pressure to prove they can compete in the race for the top-six  .

By contrast, Preston go into the game having won just one of their last seven games in all competitions, nine points adrift of  the playoff places.

Perhaps with that in  mind, Mowbray  has named a side that shows two changes from last time out, with Bradley Dack and Barry Douglas replacing Harvey Elliott and Amari’i Bell, who both drop to the bench.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to have their say on their side’s starting lineup.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘What a team’- These Blackburn fans react to team news for Preston clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: