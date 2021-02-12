‘What a team’- These Blackburn fans react to team news for Preston clash

Blackburn Rovers face a big game in their pursuit of a Championship play-off place on Monday night, as they host Lancashire rivals Preston North End at Ewood Park.

Having seen their four-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end with a 1-0 defeat at QPR last weekend, Tony Mowbray’s side go into this game six points off the play-off places, and under some pressure to prove they can compete in the race for the top-six .

By contrast, Preston go into the game having won just one of their last seven games in all competitions, nine points adrift of the playoff places.

Perhaps with that in mind, Mowbray has named a side that shows two changes from last time out, with Bradley Dack and Barry Douglas replacing Harvey Elliott and Amari’i Bell, who both drop to the bench.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to have their say on their side’s starting lineup.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

solid lineup — TomAstley5 #pickerIN (@TomAstley5) February 12, 2021

Dack is back 😏🔥🔵⚪ — Wayne (@wazzaj7) February 12, 2021

Huge game , we need this 3 points . Especially after QPR — Mark Newton (@marknewton1985) February 12, 2021

I’d take a scruffy 1-0 now. — michael hough (@huffy58) February 12, 2021

Sad to see no Breo. Still, decent line up! Come on Rovers!! — Martin MJ (@MartinMJ22) February 12, 2021

Knew Gallagher would play after his master class performance at qpr , good team tho — Jack Walmlsey (@JWalmsley19) February 12, 2021

What a team — The Chimp (@ben_rebs) February 12, 2021