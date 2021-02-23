‘What a team’, ‘Scouse Iniesta is back’ – These Bristol City fans are delighted following player update

It has been a busy few days for Bristol City, with Nigel Pearson appointed as the club’s new manager.

And, there’s good news for the boss, as talented midfielder Liam Walsh is stepping up his return to fitness as he looks to push for a first-team place.

🔴 Here’s how the young Robins line up for today’s Severnside derby!#BristolCity pic.twitter.com/DsvQljPekJ — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) February 23, 2021

The 23-year-old is yet to feature for the Robins this season, in what has been a very frustrating campaign for Bristol City when it comes to injuries.

Former manager Dean Holden made it clear that he had big hopes for the technical midfielder, but injuries have held him back.

However, the club revealed on Twitter that Walsh is starting for the U23 side as they take on Cardiff City this afternoon.

It’s fair to say that Walsh’s inclusion was the only thing that was on the mind of the Bristol City fans following the team news, and they were delighted to have him back.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

