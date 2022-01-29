Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Preston North End

‘What a team’, ‘Quality that’ – Many Preston North End fans react to Ryan Lowe’s line-up for Bristol City clash

The feel-good factor at Preston North End is back and the Lilywhites were in top form midweek as they travelled to promotion-chasing West Bromwich Albion.

Ryan Lowe’s side were imperious on a cold night in the Midlands as they pretty much dominated the Baggies, restricting them to zero shots on target and coming away with a 2-0 success.

Goals from Emil Riis and new loan signing Cameron Archer secured all three points for North End, and it was a result that moved them up to 13th in the table and perhaps a late play-off push could be on the cards.

They face a Bristol City side this afternoon that are struggling for consistency in the league, defeating their Severnside rivals Cardiff City 3-2 last weekend before slumping to a 2-1 defeat to Luton Town in midweek.

The Robins do not have the best record at Deepdale and that will give North End some confidence, and Lowe has made just one change to the Wednesday night win over West Brom.

That is Villa youngster Archer in for Ched Evans, who hobbled off against Albion and it gives a chance for the 20-year-old to impress from the start – let’s see how fans have been reacting.


