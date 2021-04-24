‘What a team’ – Plenty of Huddersfield fans react to confirmed team news for Blackburn clash

Huddersfield Town will be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

The Terriers go into the game having won just three of their 22 games since the turn of the year, although they could secure their place in the Championship for next season here with a win, provided Derby do not beat Birmingham.

Blackburn meanwhile, go into this game in a similarly poor run of form, having taking just two wins from their last 17 games.

Perhaps with that in mind, Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan has named a side that shows _ changes from the one that lost to Barnsley in midweek, as Pipa, Harry Toffolo, Carel Eiting and Danny Ward, as Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Duane Holmes, Aaron Rowe and Yaya Sanogo all dropping to the bench.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Huddersfield fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Terriers supporters had to say.

Just give us the 3 points now 👍 — J S-H (@minardiforever) April 24, 2021

beautiful — Ben 🦋🏹 (@hxppers_) April 24, 2021

what a team 😍 — Ryan (@ryanhtafcx) April 24, 2021

Teams getting better every week, now go out there and win — Andy Marsden (@Andy_Marsden85) April 24, 2021

Eitingggggg — could not care less fella (@ethan_iredale) April 24, 2021

I’d prefer rowe or aarons for ward — Josh twigger (@Joshtwigger7) April 24, 2021

Strongest team we’ve had for a while. Let’s hope they mange to get a win now! #htafc — Richard (@roo136) April 24, 2021

Really happy with that team. Still 433 with Bacuna on wing? — Ewan McGinnies (@EMcginnies) April 24, 2021