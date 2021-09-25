‘What a team’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react as Wayne Rooney names team ahead of Sheffield United tie

Derby County have named an unchanged lineup for their Saturday afternoon tie, with Phil Jagielka and Ravel Morrison remaining in the starting 11 to face their former side.

This will be a particularly poignant return to Bramall Lane for Phil Jagielka, who graduating through the Blades’ academy and spent two separate spells in South Yorkshire, being released from his second stint in the summer and joining the East Midlands side on a one-year deal.

Despite a decent start to the campaign for the Rams, losing just two of their eight Championship fixtures this term despite only being able to recruit five players to a threadbare squad in the summer, their 12-point deduction due to administration has undone that hard work and they now find themselves nine points adrift of safety.

A further deduction is set to come after financial breaches, which would all but confirm their place in League One next season.

However, they can only focus on on-the-pitch matters at this moment in time as they face recently-relegated club Sheffield United this afternoon, who are starting to click into gear after a slow start to their season.

Although they ended up losing their home tie against Premier League side Southampton in midweek, the Blades showed exactly why they should be feared after winning seven points from a possible nine since the international break.

Only a stoppage-time equaliser from Preston North End’s Emil Riis prevented them from taking all nine, although the Rams’ 2-1 victory over Stoke City last weekend should be a warning that this won’t be an easy task for Slavisa Jokanovic’s men.

Ahead of kick-off, we have taken a look at how a selection of Derby fans have reacted to their starting lineup for this tie at Bramall Lane.

The bench is looking far stronger these days. COYR 🐏 https://t.co/3GsbHOY8O1 — Scott Gretton (@ScottGretton) September 25, 2021

What a team — Maxdcfc (@maxpaterson19) September 25, 2021

Unchanged team is not a surprise. Doubt it’ll stay that way with a 3 game week. Especially with us playing Wednesday then Saturday. Bench will be needed. Glad to see Fozzy back, he’s had a decent start to the season & will probably be used later in the week. #dcfcfans — Daniel Warwick (@derbydaniel) September 25, 2021

insane team — Robbie (@Robbie54124087) September 25, 2021

Decent team — harjyot bains (@bainsharjyot) September 25, 2021

Ebosele 😩😩😩 — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) September 25, 2021

Good team 🐏 — Lewis (@Lewisdcfc1) September 25, 2021

Unchanged result 🐏 — Ben (@Officialben__) September 25, 2021