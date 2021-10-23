‘What a team’, ‘Perfection’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as team news emerges

Middlesbrough will look to make it three wins on the bounce this afternoon as they travel to Cardiff City.

Neil Warnock’s side recorded back-to-back 2-0 home wins over Peterborough and Barnsley in their last two matches.

But Boro are back on the road this weekend as they face another struggling side in Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy is under huge pressure at the moment, with his side losing their last seven matches in the Championship.

Warnock will be looking to inflict further woes on his old friend this afternoon, though, and the team news has broke.

Warnock has made a couple of changes, with Andraz Sporar fit to partner Uche Ikpeazu in attack, and Onel Hernandez starting out wide.

Here, we take a look at Boro fans’ reactions to the team news…

Come on boys utb — Adam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Adam_Macadie) October 23, 2021

Interesting, but not dissatisfied — Chris Edwards (@ChrisEd90172340) October 23, 2021

WHAT A TEAM — alex (@alexcmfc) October 23, 2021

UCHEEEEEEEW — Will (@warnocksreds) October 23, 2021

PERFECTION 🤩 — Corey (@CoreyMFC) October 23, 2021

Mmm — Ben (@Ben230303) October 23, 2021

Good squad but I still don’t get why they don’t put the squad in formation order https://t.co/h5niCZFkc8 — tj styan (@tjstyan) October 23, 2021