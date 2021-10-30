‘What a team’, ‘It’s beautiful’ – These Sunderland fans are confident as XI named for Rotherham clash

Sunderland are looking to get back to winning ways in the league when they take on Rotherham United in what is a huge game for both.

🇩🇪 Dajaku starts

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Embleton returns

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Stewart leads the line 🗞️ Your #ROTSUN team news 👇 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) October 30, 2021

The Black Cats are a point and a place ahead of the Millers going into the game, and they will be boosted by the fact they beat QPR on penalties to set up a League Cup quarter-final at Arsenal.

The immediate focus is the league though, and Johnson has named his XI for the clash today with Elliot Embleton and Leon Dajaku returning to the team from the side that lost to Charlton last time out.

24 questions about some of Sunderland’s best ever strikers – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Did Marco Gabbiadini score 120+ goals for Sunderland? Yes No

On the whole, most fans were pleased with the team news, although some felt that Corry Evans deserved a place in the side in the middle of the park, with the experienced Northern Irishman on the bench.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

that team is absolutely class — ethan (@ethantylr) October 30, 2021

Got to be oniens last chance — Zidan Neil (@WhiteSh83649108) October 30, 2021

Why has he dropped evans? — Kyle seymour🍋 (@KyleseymourFTM_) October 30, 2021

Cory Evans should be playing ahead of O'Nein in my opinion. — chris clark (@clarkysafc88) October 30, 2021

What a team btw. Hoping mcgeady has a good one today. Haway the lads — Jai Oliver🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🔴⚪️ (@JaiOliver5) October 30, 2021

Omg it’s beautiful — LM ツ (@LiamSAFC17) October 30, 2021

Unreal — Lewis Baxter (@LewisBa98875240) October 30, 2021