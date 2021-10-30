Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘What a team’, ‘It’s beautiful’ – These Sunderland fans are confident as XI named for Rotherham clash

Sunderland are looking to get back to winning ways in the league when they take on Rotherham United in what is a huge game for both.

The Black Cats are a point and a place ahead of the Millers going into the game, and they will be boosted by the fact they beat QPR on penalties to set up a League Cup quarter-final at Arsenal.

The immediate focus is the league though, and Johnson has named his XI for the clash today with Elliot Embleton and Leon Dajaku returning to the team from the side that lost to Charlton last time out.

On the whole, most fans were pleased with the team news, although some felt that Corry Evans deserved a place in the side in the middle of the park, with the experienced Northern Irishman on the bench.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…


