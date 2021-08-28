Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘What a team’, ‘Happy with that’ – Many Preston North End fans react as line-up for Swansea clash is announced

After three league defeats in a row to start the season, Preston North End finally kick-started their season last week with a 1-0 success over Peterborough United.

The Lilywhites should have won by a lot more but they had to just settle for an early Patrick Bauer header in the end, but the need for a new striker to come into the club was very much clear after the current crop missed a host of chances.

Peterborough didn’t provide much of a test for PNE but Swansea City will, with new manager Russell Martin having a mixed start to his time in Wales with one win, one draw and two defeats.

He goes toe-to-toe with a familiar face in Frankie McAvoy today, McAvoy being Martin’s assistant manager when they were both at Norwich City in Martin’s playing days.

Both managers play similar 3-5-2 systems and in North End’s case, McAvoy has had a selection headache with good performances this week against Peterborough and Morecambe.

There is just one change for PNE from their last league match, with Emil Riis coming in for Scott Sinclair after his brace against Morecambe in the Carabao Cup.

PNE fans have been reacting to McAvoy’s selection and there seems to be a positive mood from fans.


