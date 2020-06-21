‘What a team’, ‘Brilliant’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans are loving Bielsa’s starting XI v Cardiff City

Leeds United will get their promotion push in the Championship back under way when they take on play-off chasing Cardiff City on Sunday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently sat second in the Championship table, and have the opportunity to move ten points clear of third-placed Fulham if they pick up three points against the Bluebirds.

The Leeds boss has named his starting XI for the game at the Cardiff City Stadium as they look to make it six consecutive wins in the Championship.

Pablo Hernandez misses out through injury, but is expected to be back available for Leeds when they take on Fulham in their next game.

Jean-Kevin Augustin is also out of the squad, as he continues to struggle to regain match fitness ahead of the conclusion of this year’s campaign.

Tyler Roberts comes into the starting XI for Leeds, and he’ll be eager to prove himself against Cardiff, after previously struggling for consistent game time in the Championship this term.

Plenty of Leeds United supporters took to social media to the announcement of Bielsa’s starting XI for the game against the Bluebirds.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

