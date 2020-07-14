Fulham
‘What a team’, ‘Brave’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to Slaven Bilic’s latest selection call v Fulham
West Brom will be hoping they can keep their hopes of catching league-leaders Leeds United alive with a positive result against Fulham on Tuesday evening.
The Baggies are currently sat second in the Championship table, and are three points clear of third-placed Brentford with three matches remaining in this year’s campaign.
They take on a Fulham side that are will be keen to put together a positive run of form themselves starting this evening, as they look to build some form ahead of potential play-off matches.
Do you know what shirt number these West Brom players wear? Test your knowledge in our quiz!
Slaven Bilic has named his starting XI ahead of the game, as they go in search of a crucial three points at The Hawthorns. Ahmed Hegazi and Grady Diangana come into the side to replace Filip Krovinovic and Kyle Bartley.
📋 Slaven Bilić makes two changes for today’s clash with @FulhamFC.
Ahmed Hegazi and Grady Diangana replace Kyle Bartley and Filip Krovinović.#WBAFUL | #WBA pic.twitter.com/La5NMR7YvW
— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 14, 2020
Plenty of West Brom supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Bilic’s latest team selection ahead of the game. against the Cottagers.
Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….
The time for talk is over, Come on lads…
— Rob Paddock (@RobPaddockWBA) July 14, 2020
Strong team let’s get it boys UTA
— Jack (@Jackk_Ross) July 14, 2020
Apart from Gibbs,our strongest XI..COYB
— kev key (@kevkeywba) July 14, 2020
Good team. This is it. This is the season. Be brave lads. We're all with you. 💙🤍 👊
— CMMNDR (@Yo_Commander) July 14, 2020
Looks good. I'm hoping for the best, preparing for the worst. COME ON BOYS!!!
— Mark Roche (@mroche23) July 14, 2020
Brave. Hope we don't get overrun in midfield without Krovinovic. COYB
— Dave Neale (@baggiedave70) July 14, 2020
What a team, we are gonna win 5-0😍
— ➰ (@wba_ycjk) July 14, 2020
Let’s get the job done lads. UTFA 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️
— lanky thing (@Woodall_2004) July 14, 2020
Best XI we have. Come on lads. Biggest game of the season. Can’t afford to drop any points now.
— cal (@CallumN987) July 14, 2020
He’s gone for it!! COYB ⚽️⚽️⚽️
— Shaun Handley (@Thebluebulldog2) July 14, 2020