‘What a team’, ‘Brave’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to Slaven Bilic’s latest selection call v Fulham

West Brom will be hoping they can keep their hopes of catching league-leaders Leeds United alive with a positive result against Fulham on Tuesday evening.

The Baggies are currently sat second in the Championship table, and are three points clear of third-placed Brentford with three matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

They take on a Fulham side that are will be keen to put together a positive run of form themselves starting this evening, as they look to build some form ahead of potential play-off matches.

Do you know what shirt number these West Brom players wear? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 Charlie Austin. 9 15

Slaven Bilic has named his starting XI ahead of the game, as they go in search of a crucial three points at The Hawthorns. Ahmed Hegazi and Grady Diangana come into the side to replace Filip Krovinovic and Kyle Bartley.

📋 Slaven Bilić makes two changes for today’s clash with @FulhamFC. Ahmed Hegazi and Grady Diangana replace Kyle Bartley and Filip Krovinović.#WBAFUL | #WBA pic.twitter.com/La5NMR7YvW — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 14, 2020

Plenty of West Brom supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Bilic’s latest team selection ahead of the game. against the Cottagers.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

The time for talk is over, Come on lads… — Rob Paddock (@RobPaddockWBA) July 14, 2020

Strong team let’s get it boys UTA — Jack (@Jackk_Ross) July 14, 2020

Apart from Gibbs,our strongest XI..COYB — kev key (@kevkeywba) July 14, 2020

Good team. This is it. This is the season. Be brave lads. We're all with you. 💙🤍 👊 — CMMNDR (@Yo_Commander) July 14, 2020

Looks good. I'm hoping for the best, preparing for the worst. COME ON BOYS!!! — Mark Roche (@mroche23) July 14, 2020

Brave. Hope we don't get overrun in midfield without Krovinovic. COYB — Dave Neale (@baggiedave70) July 14, 2020

What a team, we are gonna win 5-0😍 — ➰ (@wba_ycjk) July 14, 2020

Let’s get the job done lads. UTFA 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ — lanky thing (@Woodall_2004) July 14, 2020

Best XI we have. Come on lads. Biggest game of the season. Can’t afford to drop any points now. — cal (@CallumN987) July 14, 2020

He’s gone for it!! COYB ⚽️⚽️⚽️ — Shaun Handley (@Thebluebulldog2) July 14, 2020