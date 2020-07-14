Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘What a team’, ‘Brave’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to Slaven Bilic’s latest selection call v Fulham

West Brom will be hoping they can keep their hopes of catching league-leaders Leeds United alive with a positive result against Fulham on Tuesday evening. 

The Baggies are currently sat second in the Championship table, and are three points clear of third-placed Brentford with three matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

They take on a Fulham side that are will be keen to put together a positive run of form themselves starting this evening, as they look to build some form ahead of potential play-off matches.

Slaven Bilic has named his starting XI ahead of the game, as they go in search of a crucial three points at The Hawthorns. Ahmed Hegazi and Grady Diangana come into the side to replace Filip Krovinovic and Kyle Bartley.

Plenty of West Brom supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Bilic’s latest team selection ahead of the game. against the Cottagers.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


