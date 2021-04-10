Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘What a team’, ‘Announce promotion’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Hughton makes one change for Bristol City clash

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nottingham Forest’s season is pretty much over now – with six games of the Championship to go they cannot get promoted and there’s little chance of relegation to League One.

Forest are 13 points clear of 22nd-placed Rotherham and it would take a collapse of epic proportions, plus most of the clubs below them to go on winning runs, for them to be in trouble.

Therefore the shackles – if there were any attached – can now come off, but in truth it looks like Chris Hughton’s men have been playing with freedom for a few weeks.

The Reds are unbeaten in three outings and some of Hughton’s January business has given the team a real lift – most notably Man United loanee James Garner who has netted twice from midfield in the previous two games.

Hughton seemed to fall on a solid starting line-up against QPR last time out, where Forest ran out 3-1 winners, and for the long trip to Bristol City he’s made just one change to the starting line-up.

Anthony Knockaert comes in for Sammy Ameobi – who misses out entirely through injury – on the right wing and Hughton continues to give crucial game-time to teenage star Alex Mighten, who could be a big player for Forest next season.

As expected when on an unbeaten run Forest fans are pretty happy with the consistent team – let’s see some of their reactions.


