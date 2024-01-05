Highlights Southampton and Leicester City are competing for the loan signing of Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool this January.

Carvalho has struggled for game time at Liverpool and Leipzig despite his impressive talent.

Carvalho's previous performance in the Championship suggests he would be a valuable asset to any team aiming for promotion to the Premier League.

Southampton and Leicester City are set to compete for the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool this January.

According to the Daily Mail, the Saints are keen to bring the playmaker to St. Mary’s on loan for the second half of the campaign.

However, they will have to fend off interest from Championship league leaders Leicester in the race to the 21-year-old with Sky Sports reporting their interest in the player.

Carvalho spent the first half of the term on loan with Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, but returned to Anfield on 1 January after being recalled by his parent club.

He made just one start in nine league appearances for the German side, with a lack of game time leading to his move being cut short.

Don Goodman gives Carvalho verdict amid transfer tussle

Goodman has expressed his shock at Carvalho’s struggles for game time at Liverpool and Leipzig due to the impressive talent he possesses.

The EFL pundit believes that he would be a great asset to have for any side chasing promotion to the Premier League this season.

“Leicester City are the team that need him the least,” said Goodman.

“Southampton are not a million miles behind them.

“Look, the quality that he brings.

“I'm really shocked that he hasn't been able to get gametime [at] RB Leipzig or even at Liverpool.

“I thought he would get opportunities based on his time with Fulham in the Championship.

“I saw a lot of him with Fulham, bearing in mind this was two and a bit years ago when he was super young.

“What a talent. 10 goals and eight assists in the Championship last time.

“He was sensational.

“There is no question he would help any of the teams that are aspiring to get promoted.

“He would help them without any question.

“He’s a talent, he just needs game time it seems to be.

“If anybody was lucky enough to bring him back, get him match sharp, into their team and firing then they’d have a diamond on their hands.”

Leicester City and Southampton league position

Leicester currently lead the way at the top of the second division table, with the gap to second place Ipswich Town now 10 points.

The Saints are three points further back in third, with Russell Martin’s side hunting down a top two spot.

Southampton have closed up on the Tractor Boys in recent weeks following their dip in form.

But next up for both teams is FA Cup third round action, with the Foxes away to Millwall and Southampton at home to Walsall.

Carvalho’s recent struggles a possible warning sign

Carvalho was an exceptional part of Fulham’s promotion season to the Premier League in 2022, and they would have been disappointed to lose him at the time.

But the move to Liverpool has seen the playmaker’s development stall, and the loan move to Leipzig has not helped matters either.

This next step needs to be a good one for Carvalho, and a move down to the Championship might be what he needs to rediscover his old form.

It is worth taking a punt on a loan for Southampton and Leicester given how impressive he was in the division before, but there are no guarantees he will find that level again either.