‘What a surprise. Not.’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans react to breaking team news for season opener with Swansea

Blackburn Rovers will be looking for a strong start to the 2021/22 Championship season on Saturday afternoon, as they host Swansea City at Ewood Park.

Following an somewhat underwhelming 15th place finish in the second-tier standings last season, Rovers will be hoping for a significant improvement this time around.

But having so far failed to replace any of the 11 senior players that left Ewood Park following the expiry of their contracts or loans at the end of last season, Rovers may face a tricky task as they look to do that, particularly starting against last season’s beaten play-off finalists.

Rovers’ also begin the campaign without last season’s 29-goal top scorer Adam Armstrong, who is left out of the matchday squad amid continuing links with a move to the Premier League, with Mowbray also forced to name an extremely young bench, with the likes of Bradley Dack, Scott Wharton, Joe Rankin-Costello, Bradley Johnson, Aynsley Pears and Harry Chapman all still unavailable.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Probably our best 11 that without arma — Liam Díaz🇨🇱 (@BRFC_yatesy) August 7, 2021

That’s Armstrong off then — Paul Bell (@Ossyref) August 7, 2021

I’m alright with that. Looks like a side to win this match 👌🏻 — Andy Watton (@andywatton) August 7, 2021

Armstrong gone then😫 — Luke (@LukeFielding95) August 7, 2021

Never have I seen a rovers weaker bench — ben whittle (@whittle16) August 7, 2021

Welcome to life without Armstrong — M (@mstrailstar) August 7, 2021

What a surprise not — Charlotte Reynolds (@Charlotte_BRFC) August 7, 2021

Very weak bench — LORD FAULKY (@lord_pokey) August 7, 2021

Good side that — TeeJay Cunningham (@800Teejay008) August 7, 2021

Bye arma love you lots — jacob middy 🇸🇮🇸🇮 (@jacobmiddt) August 7, 2021