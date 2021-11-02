‘What a surprise’, ‘Moore, do the right thing’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans buzz as individual torments Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday’s team selection raised eyebrows this evening against Sunderland, but Darren Moore’s bold calls paid off at Hillsborough as they won 3-0.

Moore had opted to draft Theo Corbeanu into his side at left wing-back, with the 19-year-old thriving and helping to put Wednesday in complete control at half-time.

Corbeanu, who is on loan from Wolves, opened the scoring on 11 minutes with a curling finish and then teed up Florian Kamberi on 39 minutes to double the Owls’ lead – Lee Gregory put extra gloss on the result in the second-half.

Tonight has been the first time that Moore has handed Corbeanu a start in League One, despite the Owls’ patchy form over the course of the season so far.

After such a telling impact inside just 45 minutes tonight, many fans are feeling a sense of ‘told you so’ when it comes to Moore selecting the loanee.

We dive into the reaction of the Owls fans after Corbeanu’s first-half:

Corbeanu starts and gets a goal and assist… who'd have thought eh? — K. (@aravingjew) November 2, 2021

Corbeanu scores one creates one 👀#swfc — My Name Is James (@JAm35__) November 2, 2021

Corbeanu, goal and assist, imagine that #swfc — Matt Briggs (@93briggsy) November 2, 2021

Oh & it come from Corbeanu, Moore do the right thing, play him every week https://t.co/F0Sq0zSanS — Miltoneo (@corimilton) November 2, 2021

If only we’d had this Corbeanu lad all season #swfc — Joe Rennie (@joe72_) November 2, 2021

Corbeanu top drawer — Mayo (@nugmanalex96) November 2, 2021

Corbeanu is our best winger? What a surprise — kyran (@kb__27) November 2, 2021