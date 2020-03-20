Sky Bet Championship
‘What a Sunday that was’ – These Millwall fans react to club post about play-off moment
Millwall fans have been reminiscing after Lee Gregory’s goal in the Lions’ play-off victory over Scunthorpe United in 2017 has been surfacing on Twitter.
With EFL fixtures currently suspended until 30 April at least, Millwall’s official Twitter account have been posting a number of memorable moments from over the years to keep supporters occupied whilst we wait for the resumption of the football season.
Check some of the best responses below…
Arrrrr miss Greggers 😫
— Ted (@TcAt16) March 20, 2020
Murray Wallace raging when that goes in 😂
— joe scanlon (@joe_scanners) March 20, 2020
😍😍😍
— Billy Hancock (@BillyHancock17) March 20, 2020
Not a bad day out @Windymfc99
— M (@m_windred) March 20, 2020
What a day that was
— John.MFC (@squeegy61) March 20, 2020
What a Sunday that was 🦁
— Joe Penny (@jpenny26) March 20, 2020
Boy I miss these two. But the future is bright and I look forward to the future
— Yvonne M (@YvonneM28) March 20, 2020
Love it 👍👍👍👍👍
— No One Likes Us (@NoOneLikesUs3) March 20, 2020