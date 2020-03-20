‘What a Sunday that was’ – These Millwall fans react to club post about play-off moment

Millwall fans have been reminiscing after Lee Gregory’s goal in the Lions’ play-off victory over Scunthorpe United in 2017 has been surfacing on Twitter.

With EFL fixtures currently suspended until 30 April at least, Millwall’s official Twitter account have been posting a number of memorable moments from over the years to keep supporters occupied whilst we wait for the resumption of the football season.

After winning at Bristol Rovers on the final day of the campaign courtesy of Shaun Hutchinson’s late header, the Lions faced a two-legged play-off semi-final against the Iron after they finished 3rd in the League One standings, narrowly missing out on automatic promotion.

The first game at The Den finished goalless, meaning Neil Harris travelled to Glanford Park needing to win to reach the final and set up a date with either Fleetwood Town or Bradford City.

The afternoon started badly for the Lions after Ivan Toney gave Scunny an early lead, but a 13-minute brace from captain Steve Morison, either side of Gregory’s header, sent the Lions to Wembley.

Morison’s late strike against Bradford two weeks later put Millwall back into the Championship.

But it was Gregory’s goal against Scunthorpe which left many Lions fans excited on Twitter today.

Check some of the best responses below…

Arrrrr miss Greggers 😫 — Ted (@TcAt16) March 20, 2020

Murray Wallace raging when that goes in 😂 — joe scanlon (@joe_scanners) March 20, 2020

😍😍😍 — Billy Hancock (@BillyHancock17) March 20, 2020

Not a bad day out @Windymfc99 — M (@m_windred) March 20, 2020

What a day that was — John.MFC (@squeegy61) March 20, 2020

What a day that was — John.MFC (@squeegy61) March 20, 2020

What a Sunday that was 🦁 — Joe Penny (@jpenny26) March 20, 2020

Boy I miss these two. But the future is bright and I look forward to the future — Yvonne M (@YvonneM28) March 20, 2020

Love it 👍👍👍👍👍 — No One Likes Us (@NoOneLikesUs3) March 20, 2020