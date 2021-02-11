‘What a steal this is’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans were right to be delighted about early-season signing

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Rewind’ series, this content strand is where we rewind back to a particular moment at a club, assess the initial reaction from the fans, and then proceed to evaluate and reflect on whether fans were right to react in that way….

Sheffield Wednesday were already delivered a hammer-blow by the EFL before a ball was even kicked this season, with the club being imposed with a 12-point deduction for the 2020-21 Championship season due to financial irregularities.

It wasn’t known at the time, but the penalty was eventually reduced to six points months later, but the initial punishment meant that then-manager Garry Monk needed to strengthen his front-line in order to fire the Owls out of trouble and up the table.

Whilst not prolific players, Monk brought in Elias Kachunga from Huddersfield Town on a free transfer and Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri stumped up what transfermarkt believe to be £500,000 for Josh Windass’ services from Wigan in September.

And the Owls were strengthened even further by the arrival of versatile attacker Callum Paterson from league rivals Cardiff City for an undisclosed fee – one that transfermarkt again reports to be in the region of £500,000.

In his three seasons in South Wales, Paterson’s position had been shuffled about a lot, but he hit double figures goal-wise in 2017-18, and in his final campaign he scored seven times.

The reaction to his arrival back in late September was a positive one by Wednesday fans, as evidenced below.

That’s a decent signing — Garry Ferguson (@Owls1412) September 30, 2020

Welcome to Hillsborough Callum! What a signing! UTO 🦉⚽️ — Danny Mason 🦉 (@dannymason1986) September 30, 2020

Top signing 🔵⚪️🦉 — Gareth Leitch 🦉 (@gazzal_owl) September 30, 2020

Considering the position we were in at the start of the window, we’ve built a decent attacking unit for very little money. Excellent work #Swfc — SWFC one stop shop (@OneSwfc) September 30, 2020

What a steal this is…£500k!!!! Great bit of business @swfc looking forward to seeing this man wear the shirt and celebrate the goals…. https://t.co/VbZRoQz1rJ pic.twitter.com/IkAF71z6SE — Bryn Wheeler (@BrynWheeler1) September 30, 2020

Over four months later, and we can safely say that Paterson was a great addition to the Sheffield Wednesday ranks.

He has found a permanent home as a centre-forward for the Owls (albeit under three different managers in Garry Monk, Tony Pulis and Neil Thompson) and whilst it took him a little bit to find his feet, the Scotland international is bang in-form right now.

The 26-year-old has netted four times in his last seven league outings and he could very well be a double-figure striker for the Owls, as he’s currently on six goals or the Championship season.

It’s not just goals that Paterson brings though – his work rate is top-notch and he’s a real threat in the air, giving Championship centre-backs nightmares.

Wednesday fans will be longing for this good form to continue with caretaker boss Thompson clearly getting the best out of him, and he could be the catalyst to push the club into a mid-table finish this season.