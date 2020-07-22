‘What a statement of intent this would be’ – Leeds readying multi-million pound transfer offer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are readying an offer worth £23.4m for Brentford playmaker Said Benrahma, according to Le Buteur.

Benrahma has been a standout player in the Championship this season, with the Algerian scoring 17 goals and adding nine assists to help Brentford keep up the fight in the race for automatic promotion.

With or without Brentford, it looks as if Benrahma will be playing in the Premier League next season, with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and now Leeds United said to be interested in the playmaker.

According to Le Buteur, Leeds are readying a £23.4m offer for Benrahma, with Marcelo Bielsa understood to be keen to sign him “at all costs”.

Here, the FLW team discuss this potential big-money deal…

George Dagless

Really good signing if they can do it.

He’s Premier League class, there’s no denying that, and I think this season he has shown he is ready for a stint in the top flight in this country.

Of course, Brentford might be able to offer him that depending on how the season pans out but, if they can’t, it makes sense for Leeds to be sniffing around him.

In terms of the figure, it’s, of course, a lot of money, particularly for a promoted side, but I think it would be worth it for what the winger could become at Elland Road.

Alfie Burns

I actually think Benrahma is worth a little bit more than that and should Brentford miss out on promotion, they’ll look to move him on for something closer to the £30m mark.

However, if Leeds can get the playmaker into Elland Road at this price, it is a snip. He’s shown some unbelievable qualities this season in the Championship and is more than ready to rip into the top-flight.

There’s a fair bit of Leeds’ squad that needs work and, in my opinion, the areas Benrahma plays isn’t one of them. Yet, if he’s available and Leeds get a deal done, you can’t turn your nose up at it.

It’d be a top signing and Benrahma’s arrival in Leeds would put bums on the edge of seats.

Jacob Potter

What a statement of intent this would be.

Benrahma has been brilliant for Brentford this season, and I think he’ll be playing his football in the Premier League next term, regardless of whether that is with Brentford or not.

He’s performed consistently to a high standard in the Championship with 17 goals and nine assists to his name this season.

He strikes me as the sort of player that is more than capable of making the step up to the Premier League as well, and it would be somewhat of a coup for Leeds if they struck an agreement to land his signature, with Chelsea being long-term admirers of the Algerian winger.

Benrahma would be an upgrade on Marcelo Bielsa’s current options in wide areas of the pitch, and I think the Leeds boss could develop the winger even further, which is an exciting prospect.