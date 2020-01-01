Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

‘What a start to the decade!’ – Loads of Cardiff fans react to team news ahead of QPR clash

Published

1 min ago

on

Cardiff City will be looking to follow up their 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday with another success as they make the trip to face QPR in West London this afternoon.

Neil Harris’ side will be heading to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in buoyant mood following their impressive win over the Owls on Sunday, and the Bluebirds could climb into the play-off zone with another success today.

Harris has now seen his side win four of the nine matches since he took charge of the club back in November, while the fact they have only lost one of these games has seen them climb to 10th in the second-tier table.

The Cardiff boss has now made a total of two changes ahead of the QPR encounter, with Sol Bamba and Will Vaulks entering the side in place of injured duo Joe Bennett and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

This pair suffered injuries during the victory over Wednesday, and this has now led to Harris naming the side which played out the majority of this match in a 5-4-1 formation.

Cardiff shared the team news via their Twitter account this afternoon:

Can you score maximum points in this Cardiff quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15

1. Which Cardiff player did the Bluebirds sell in July?

Plenty of Cardiff supporters responded to the news by praising Harris’ switch which has seen Bamba named in the line-up, but others suggested young full-back Cameron Coxe should now be deserving of a place in the squad.

Here are some of the responses…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘What a start to the decade!’ – Loads of Cardiff fans react to team news ahead of QPR clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: